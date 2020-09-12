Comedy legend Rick Moranis returns to acting after leaving Hollywood to focus on taking care of his children

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

After a 23-year hiatus from live-action films, comedy legend Rick Moranis returned to the spotlight this week in a new Mint Mobile commercial with actor Ryan Reynolds.

The “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” star backed out from doing movies to focus on raising his children, Mitchell and Rachel, after his wife Ann Belsky died of breast cancer in 1991. Rick, 67, was one of the highest-grossing actors during the 1980s.

The Mint Mobile ad shows Rick and Ryan standing amid a field that they appear to have been digitally edited into.

“It’s hard to believe that Mint Mobile has gone so long without an unlimited plan, so to introduce it, we brought in an actor we’ve all gone too long without – Rick Moranis,” Ryan begins, cueing the actor to appear into the frame.

“So, what do you want me to do? You want me to say something about Mint?” Rick asks.

Ryan then introduces Mint Mobile’s new unlimited plan, to which Rick responds with, “I’ve really got to get a phone.”

When Rick questioned how he ended up in the commercial, Ryan shyly tells him he is “just a huge fan.”

“No, seriously, massive,” he added. Rick waited for him to continue, and when he didn’t the actor appeared confused and asked him, “That’s it?”

“That’s it,” Ryan said, prompting the legendary funnyman to stare out at the audience in puzzlement before waving goodbye at his co-star and walking away.

Ryan admitted in an interview with PEOPLE that he felt absolutely starstruck while working with Rick for the commercial.

“Like many Canadians and humans, I adore and worship Rick Moranis,” he said. “From StrangeBrew to Ghostbusters to Spaceballs to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, his performances and lines are burned into my brain and heart.”

“We asked Rick to do this 8 days before our shoot kind of on a lark but after a few emails and a conversation, he agreed. And it was wonderful,” he continued. “Everyone on set was completely star-struck, most of all me. We’re so grateful he came back and hope he stays back.”

Ann, a costume designer, had been married to Rick for five years when she passed away at the age of 35. This left her husband as the sole caretaker of their two young children.

Rick was previously active in Hollywood. In 1989 alone, he had three films out – “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,” “Ghostbusters II,” and “Parenthood.”

The actor said his friends in the film industry tried convincing him to participate in new projects, but he turned down most offers.

He phased himself out though he continued with the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” franchise. “Honey, I Blew Up The Kid” appeared on the big screens in 1992, and Rick’s last live-action movie “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” came out in 1997.

In an interview with USA Today in 2005, he detailed how his hiatus from making movies began.

“I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97,” he said. “I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

“I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 of his decision.

The Mint Mobile ad comes after news of Rick’s return to entertainment came out earlier this year. In February, Deadline reported that the actor will reprise his role of Wayne Szalinski in Disney’s “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” alongside Josh Gad in the new movie titled “Shrunk.” This will be his first major movie role since walking away from making films in 1997.

Josh will play his son, who, as an adult, is now an aspiring scientist like his dad. Joe Johnston, who directed the 1989 original, will also direct this reboot.

Rick will also appear in a Martin Scorsese-directed Netflix documentary called An Afternoon With SCTV. SCTV stands for Second City Television, the sketch comedy that gave Rick and many other actors their big breaks during its stint from 1976 to 1984.

We can’t wait to see Rick Moranis delighting us in the silver screens once again! Share this exciting news with your friends and family.