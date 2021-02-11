Rescued dog saves owner’s life during a stroke just months after adoption

An adopted German Shepherd is being hailed a hero after saving her owner’s life.

When Brian Myers, 59, first met Sadie, a German Shepherd surrendered at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) in Oakland, New Jersey, it only took 20 minutes before the 6-year-old pooch got comfortable with him.

10 minutes later, Sadie was jumping in the back of his car to go home with him.

That night, Brian tried to take a picture of her at his home in Teaneck, New Jersey, but the dog can’t manage to stay still. She was feeling better and was just so happy to finally be with his new dad.

“She jumped up and put her paws on my shoulders and gave me a kiss on the face,” Brian told TODAY. “And it just seemed to me that she was saying, ‘Thank you for rescuing me.'”

Sadie was surrendered to the facility because her previous owners moved to a property that didn’t allow dogs of her breed. Although loyal, the dog had been a difficult placement because she was protective with new people and nervous, especially with men.

But in September, a month after Sadie arrived at RBARI, Brian visited the shelter and saw something special in the pup. So, he decided to adopt her.

“Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home,” the shelter wrote.

And that turned out to be one of the best decisions Brian has made in his life.

During the past two months, their bond only got stronger when Brian battled COVID-19. He was often stuck in bed at the time, but luckily, Sadie was there to keep him company 24/7.

When he started feeling better, the pair resumed walking 4 miles a day. Brian thought he was completely fine, but he learned that many people who have recovered from COVID-19 develop blood clots.

Sadly, he was one of them.

On January 16, Brian had suffered a stroke while he was asleep. He woke up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, but as his feet touched the floor, he suddenly collapsed. He lost control of his muscles and didn’t have the strength to pull himself back up.

Thankfully, Sadie was there to help him.

“She immediately came down from the bed and came running over to my side and she laid down next to me and was kissing my face and letting me know that she was concerned and upset,” he recalled of the terrifying moment.

As he was trying to comfort the distressed dog, Brian’s hand touched her collar, giving him the idea of using her as a counterweight to pull himself up.

Brian then grabbed her collar, and as if she understood what was happening, Sadie started walking backward and pulling her owner. Between that pulling and Brian trying his best to get closer to where his phone was, he was able to slide himself across the floor and get out of the corner he was trapped in.

If it hadn’t been for Sadie, Brian wouldn’t have been able to call for help.

Today, Brian is undergoing intense physical therapy to recover from the stroke, which affected his left side and his speech. He’s giving it all to his recovery and is excited to go home to Sadie, who is currently staying with his brother.

While Brian is in rehab, his brother has been sending him photos and videos of Sadie. They would also FaceTime every night.

After Sadie saved him, Brian called the shelter and asked them to share his story on Facebook. He hopes that getting the word out about his dog’s heroic act will inspire other people to consider adopting rescues.

Brian has to go on disability and is concerned about providing for Sadie’s future needs. To help him, RBARI launched a fundraiser for the pup’s care. You can donate here.

Sadie deserves all the love, pets, and treats in the world for saving her owner’s life. Share this story and let this dog’s heroic deed be known!