How far will you go for love? This real estate agent who helped an elderly man just found out ‘how far’. 93-year-old Mike Cain went out of his way to go to a local 99-cent store for an urgent quest—to buy Hershey’s chocolate bars. You might be asking why Cain was risking his life in the time of the pandemic looking for sweets. It was for his wife, Doris.

Typically, you would see the elderly in their homes, making sure they limit contact from the outside world. But Mike Cain couldn’t let years of tradition disappear. He wanted to show his undying love to the best of his abilities. It was a tradition for Mike and his wife to share a piece of chocolate before going to bed. The couple has been making this habit for more than 20 years now.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, national and local authorities have been reminding the public to maintain social distancing and to safeguard the most vulnerable people from the virus. These include older adults and people of any age who have severe underlying medical conditions.

Real estate agent Richard Farmer was on his way home for a lunch break when he spotted an old man with a walker while holding his thumb out. It was Mike Cain asking for a ride. Richard turned his car around and asked if the old man needed help.

“I paused, and I was like, ‘Is that guy hitchhiking?’ So, I made a U-turn, immediately went back and asked him if he was OK,” Richard recalled.

Mike explained his quest to Richard, where he needed to go to a store for chocolate bars. Touched by the 93-year-old’s story, the real estate agent hopped out of his car and started to disinfect the vehicle’s interior with Clorox wipes. Mike and Richard wore masks and gloves and spent a one-and-a-half-mile drive to the 99-cent store.

If it weren’t for Richard, the 93-year-old would probably be still out in the outdoors, vulnerable to the virus and miles away from his destination.

“I was amazed. I’m like, ‘This guy must really be in love with his gal,” he told NBC San Diego.

Thanks to the kind real estate agent, Mike was able to buy 35 chocolate bars—enough to keep his treasured tradition for many more nights. “I gave him my card and said next time [you] need some chocolate, no need to try and hitch [a] ride, just give me a call, and I look forward to meeting Doris,” Richard wrote on Facebook.

Mike also called Richard for help in his grocery shopping. He was more than happy to help. The real estate agent eventually met Mike’s wife, Doris. “He can go wherever he wants to go; I probably have to send the police after him,” Doris joked. He and his wife say they are touched by Richard’s generosity. “There aren’t that many people like Rick in the world,” Mike said.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Air Force veteran’s comment holds weight now more than ever. If Richard weren’t there to pick him up, Mike’s story would have ended differently. It is through the kindness of strangers that we see hope in this dire time. Mike gained more than chocolates for his nightly tradition. He discovered a newfound friendship that he will forever cherish.

Witness how their story unfolded by watching the video below: