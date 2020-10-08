Meet Minnie, a bulldog puppy born with a ‘Hidden Mickey’ on her back

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Don’t you just love it when you spot Hidden Mickeys?

For those who aren’t familiar, Hidden Mickeys are exactly what they sound like: things or shapes representing the silhouette of Mickey Mouse’s head and ears. They come in many sizes and forms and are scattered around Walt Disney World and within several animated Disney films. Some are more inconspicuous than others, but all of them are capable of being found.

Finding Hidden Mickeys has become a game and a hobby for many, but I bet none of them has ever seen one on an actual animal.

Yes, your eyes aren’t fooling you – that’s a Hidden Mickey on a bulldog puppy’s back!

If there was ever live-action Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, this ultra adorable pooch from Riverside could easily qualify as a cast member.

Of course, her owners gave her the most fitting name: Minnie Mouse.

Minnie’s dad, Donald Hawecker, said he noticed the unique mark on the dog’s back and decided to share some photos of it online.

“I went to a Mickey Mouse fan club and I put the picture of her on there and put her in different positions around the room and I asked can you help me find my Minnie Mouse? I seem to have lost her. And just make it so the kids can play with it and stuff like that. And then I put her all around the room and took pictures and put it all together and said I think I got a mouse problem,” he told ABC 7.

Turns out, some people weren’t content with admiring Minnie through their screens. Hawecker said he’s been offered a huge amount of money for Minnie, but giving her away wasn’t an option. Instead, he gave the beautiful dog to his mother.

What a sweet gesture! Learn more about Minnie’s story in the video below.

Another pup who went viral for the unique markings on his fur is this mini dachshund in Miami, Florida, named Moo. Aside from his inherent cuteness, this dog is a real head-turner because of his mismatched coat.

His head is the typical color for his breed—brown and tan—but the rest of his body is white with black speckles!

The dog’s appearance is reminiscent of a Holstein cow, which is why his owner, Victoria, gave him the name Moo.

Many people have asked her if Moo was wearing doggy pajamas. They just couldn’t believe that that was his natural coat.

Because of his quirky look, Moo has become quite the celebrity. When Victoria takes him outside, strangers would often approach them and ask about his speckled fur. Some would even take pictures of him, with Victoria’s permission, of course.

Victoria says not only does he have a special coat; he also has a special personality to match. This dog has “lots of attitude and is super cuddly and sweet,” according to his mom.

“He’s truly such a special little pup. He’s our little star,” she said.

This mismatched cutie has surely captured many hearts everywhere. Luckily for his fans, Moo’s owners have set up an Instagram account where they share photos and videos of this adorable pooch! Follow @moo_in_miami here.