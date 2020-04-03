Professional gamer builds functional tiny house with amazing computer set-up

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

For someone who loves working on a computer, having a home with a high-tech computer set-up is a dream come true for Nessa, a professional gamer and YouTuber from Germany. Nessa had always been passionate about computers. At the same time, she had also been dreaming of building her own home where she can work on her passion comfortably.

Instead of having a huge, luxurious traditional house, Nessa opted for a tiny, sustainable home. Her house only measures 9×25 meters but she made sure her own little space is extraordinary and will suit her tang and passion for computers.

Because the house’s exterior is simple and minimalist, you’ll be so surprised to see what’s inside Nessa’s humble yet cozy and functional home. For one, her tiny house has white interiors, making it look so clean and refreshing. Its open design also makes the house look a lot more spacious than it actually is.

“That was something that’s really important to me because I knew that in a small space, you could feel quite confined but if you make it light and open, then it’s going to work a lot better,” Nesa explained.

One can go about all the nice little things in Nessa’s house but what will surely capture your attention is her gaming workstation. This space is the most important for her as this is where she spends most of her time. Apparently, having a nice and comfortable workstation like this will definitely make anyone productive and motivated.

In her functional workstation, all the things she needs for her work and passion are here: from computer to cameras to microphone to gaming screen. In the other side of the room is her big, comfy bed with a lot of extra storage. She also has an amazing storage that she found on a recycling shop which she transformed into a wardrobe.

Nessa’s house doesn’t seem to run out of functional spaces. She built a loft under her bedroom where she often films her YouTube videos. According to Nessa, the loft is also a great place to just relax, drink coffee and admire the views outside.

When it comes to her kitchen, it is obvious that Nessa loves cooking with all her kitchen equipment and utensils. For small houses like this, having four burners, a huge fridge and a good-sized oven can be luxuries but she managed to fit all her kitchen essentials into one, tiny space. Her bathroom has all her basic needs but looks so great with a mishmash of vintage and modern design

Tiny houses may seem very convenient but like traditional big houses, building one also takes a lot of time, resources and effort. It took Nessa two and a half years to finish her DIY home project with a $40,000 budget.

When asked about how she found the entire process, Nessa said that it wasn’t easy as she hasn’t done any construction work before. “It was very challenging but we did it as a family. It was a fun project and I got to spend so much time with my parents which was cool and I learned so much. It was a rewarding experience.”

Are you a computer buff like Nessa and want to build your own, functional space? Whatever it is that you’re passionate about, you can surely do it, too if you put your heart and mind to it.

Watch the video below to see more of Nessa’s tiny, functional house:

