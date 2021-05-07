Prancer the ‘neurotic’ chihuahua finally finds a forever home after hilarious and honest ad

Adoptions ads for pets usually feature their best qualities, such as being playful, sweet, and well-behaved.

But for Prancer the “demonic” Chihuahua’s ad, his foster mom decided to be brutally honest with her description. And it’s a good thing she didn’t hold back because the dog is now happily living with a new owner who perfectly matches him!

“There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins,” wrote Tyfanee Fortuna, Prancer’s foster owner.

“But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home,” she continued.

“I am convinced at this point he is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home,” Tyfanee wrote.

Despite what Tyfanee had written about him in his adoption ad, Ariel Davis of New Haven, Connecticut, immediately took an interest in Prancer when she first heard about him.

Ariel, 36, had adopted a Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix named Doodle about seven years ago and raised him from puppyhood. She said he had many similarities with Prancer, who is also a “little neurotic” and didn’t mesh well with other people and animals.

However, she had to surrender Doodle and her other dog, Blue, after she went into a women’s rehabilitation center. The pups were adopted by families, and Ariel spent two years in rehab.

Now sober for three years, she is currently working as a sous chef in the facility.

Ariel also feels that she’s at a point in her life where she’s stable enough to have dogs again. So, she wrote a letter to the Second Chance Pet Adoption League in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, to express her intentions of adopting Prancer and why they would be a good fit.

She said that she lives with a female roommate in an apartment backyard where there are no other pets, children, or men. And based on Tyfanee’s description, it sounded like the perfect place for a chihuahua like Prancer.

On April 17, Ariel drove two hours to meet him at the shelter. To make a good impression, she brought eggs and sausage to share with Prancer.

When she got there, the pair just connected.

“Prancer took pretty well to me,” Ariel said. “Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn’t nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along. With my story and the fact that I didn’t come off as incredibly crazy just kind of meshed, and everything seemed to go well.”

Prancer went home with her that same day. During their car ride going home, Ariel said the dog “was a perfect little gentleman in the car.”

Despite his reputation, Ariel said Prancer is actually sweet and loving. He is doing well during their walks together and behaves whenever she takes him to work.

Ariel also keeps Prancer’s toys minimal because he isn’t really a toy dog. But, she has learned to spend at least 10 minutes with him for doggy kisses whenever she gets home from work.

Prancer’s adoption also paved the way for 10 others dogs at the shelter to be adopted.

Now, the famous Chihuahua has his own Instagram account, where he has amassed a following of over 81,900 people. His fans are regularly treated to photos of him wearing cute bow ties, cuddling on blankets, and enjoying car rides and trips with his mom.

You can learn more about Prancer’s adoption story in the video below.

It certainly looks like Prancer is living his best life with his mom! If you liked this story, please don’t forget to share it with your friends and family.