Popeyes gives $10,000 worth of their food to Family Feud contestant for her hilarious wrong answer

A “Family Feud” Canada contestant named Eve Dubois may have cost her family $10,000, but thanks to her now-viral wrong answer, she gets $10,000 worth of food from Popeyes Chicken!

On the episode that aired last Thursday, the Dubois family from Manitoba was competing against the Tomlins of Ontario. The show entered a “sudden death” round – which meant that whoever gets the right answer will win the game. Eve took the podium to square off against Logan Tomlin.

The host, Gerry Dee, briefed the contestants about the mechanics of this round.

“Alright, real simple. There’s one question, only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” he said.

There was only one answer on the board, which means that whoever guesses the correct answer would be playing for $10,000 in the “Fast Money” round.

Gerry then shoots the question: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Even before he finishes reading the prompt, Eve slams her hand on the buzzer and answers in a loud sing-song manner, “Chiiiiicckkkkennn!”, before doing a hilarious shimmy dance.

The audience erupted in laughter while Eve’s family members were left stunned. “Oh my God!” exclaims one of her relatives.

Everyone else, except the intensely confident Eve, seemed to understand that the host was referring to the cartoon character Popeye the Sailor Man, not Popeyes Chicken, the food chain. Gerry turned to the board to see if, by some chance, the card would reveal “Chicken”. Instead, the board showed a big red X.

The opposing team then quickly answers, “Spinach, Gerry.” Logan got it right, and his family jumped for joy as they will be advancing to the final round.

Before going back to her family’s podium, Eve explained the reason behind her answer.

“I thought you meant Popeyes Chicken,” she said sheepishly.

“Family Feud” Canada later tweeted the hilarious episode, where it has since garnered 4.72 million views.

Within a day, Popeyes Chicken took to Twitter to inform Eve, who goes by the handle @sublimevey on the platform, that they would be awarding her with $10,000 worth of their food.

“Our survey says you got that right,” the fast food chain wrote in the tweet. “DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

Eve has recovered from her moment of embarrassment on Canadian TV and is taking her newfound fame in stride, even retweeting some of the memes made about her gaffe.

Proving that she has always been a chicken fanatic, Eve posted a video of her from two years ago performing a happy dance while holding a chicken in each hand.

And of course, she accepted Popeyes’ delicious offer.

Watch the video below to see one of the show’s most epic episodes to date.