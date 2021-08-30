This police officer is The Rock’s ultimate doppelganger, see how much they look alike here!

Can you smell what Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is cooking? We bet Morgan County can, thanks to his doppelganger who works in the sheriff’s office!

With his shaved head, square jaw, and muscular body, Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, 37, is often mistaken for Dwayne Johnson.

The Alabama police officer said his resemblance to Johnson has been a “running joke” among his friends for years now. But it was only when Morgan Country shared his photo on Facebook that the rest of the world noticed he was a dead ringer for the famous movie star.

A Walmart worker named Tyler recently ran into Sgt. Mason of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and told him he wanted to meet their deputy who people say looks like Johnson. Sgt. Mason then passed that along, and Fields happily dropped by the Hartselle Walmart to meet him.

“Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!” wrote the sheriff’s office in the post’s caption.

Tyler was a big fan of The Rock’s movies and wrestling career, so Fields didn’t want to disappoint him. But given his resemblance with the real deal, that didn’t happen.

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet.,” Fields said. “He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I go trying to bless someone else, and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero.”

The Facebook post was flooded with many comments from people agreeing that Fields really does look like The Rock. One mom even shared a photo of her and her daughter with the humble police officer.

“Lt fields is an amazing person. He spent time chatting with my daughter 1 day and showed her his police car..” she commented.

Fields has been working for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years. He has worked at the jail, in the special victims unit, in investigations, and with drug-endangered children before becoming a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

He was promoted to corporal then worked from sergeant to lieutenant over patrol, for which he presides over tactical training and serves as a firearms instructor.

While Fields has been compared to Dwayne Johnson, it doesn’t stop there. The deputy said he has been called “The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.”

“I go along with it,” he said. “It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

If pressed to do so, Fields would sometimes do an impression of both Diesel and Johnson.

More than anything, Fields loves getting associated with The Rock because it allows him to further connect with the citizens in Morgan County.

“We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors — not just enforcement,” he said.

Even his family thinks he looks a lot like Johnson, with his wife often buying Dwayne Johnson paraphernalia for him to use for his workouts.

Although it’s fun, people having certain expectations makes Fields feel a bit pressured.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” he said. “I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess.”

But behind all this celebrity, Fields can only be himself—as he should.

“I just plan on being me,” he said. “I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

With that face and physique, anyone who meets Lt. Eric Fields will surely do a double take!

