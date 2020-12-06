Police officer adopts little girl he rescued from abuse and comforted her while on duty

When Arizona police officer Brian Zach met a little girl named Kaila while on duty, he knew he wanted to take care of her forever.

His wish came true this summer when he and his wife, Cierra, officially adopted the 4-year-old girl into their family.

In March 2018, while on duty, patrol sergeant Brian and his officers received a call to check Kaila’s residence. The little girl was being mistreated by her caretakers, so Brian spent the night making sure she was comfortable.

They colored and snacked together. And all the while, Kaila just held his hand. Brian described her as a “cute little thing.”

Once the detective arrived, they picked her up and took her to the hospital.

The Kingman Police Department lieutenant was already a father of two. But after spending hours bonding with Kaila, Brian told his wife that he wanted the kid to be part of their family.

“He shows up, he’s like, ‘I got to hang out with the cutest little girl. She was so awesome,'” Cierra said.

Child protective services tried to locate an immediate placement for the kid but to no avail. That’s when Brian and Cierra volunteered to become her foster parents.

The girl didn’t have anything. She only came with a sippy cup and a bag of clothes that didn’t fit her.

Kaila incurred multiple injuries from being abused and was being treated for them during this time. Brian said criminal charges were filed against her ruthless caretakers.

Despite her cruel past, Kaila bonded with the Zachs quickly.

“Within the second day she was calling my wife ‘mom’ or ‘mommy,'” he added. “I was ‘guy’ for a week or two and then when she started preschool she learned who dad was.”

While Brian and Cierra already loved Kaila with all their hearts during the fostering period, they lived in uncertainty back then.

“We lived each week not knowing if she was going to go back to her biological parents, or how long we were going to keep her,” Brian said. “Our goal was to love and care for this little girl for as long as it happened.”

On August 13, their doubts finally came to an end when they officially became Kaila’s parents! The adoption ceremony was held at Mohave County Superior Court in Lake Havasu City.

The Kingman Police Department were delighted to hear of this happy news about their colleague. The department’s chief of police, Rusty Cooper, had nothing but kind words to say about Officer Brian and his wife.

“Lt. Brian Zach’s commitment to public safety is exemplified in his commitment and love for Kaila. Both Brian and his wife Cierra are amazing parents,” he told Good Morning America.

“They are committed to the service of others and a cause that is greater than themselves. We are proud of Brian and thankful that he and his family are part of the Kingman Police Department,” he added.

Brian says Kaila has come a long way since she first came into their home. At first, she didn’t know how to talk. But after living with them, the girl has flourished and now loves to speak!

Her dad says she enjoys preschool, animals, dancing and make-believe play. Brian says she’s a character who is just “so comical” and “so witty.”

The couple hope other families would consider adopting or fostering.

“I would definitely encourage people to do it because there’s so many kids who need guys even if it’s just for a small amount of time you can make such an impact,” Cierra said.

While the process can be long and hard, Brian said it shouldn’t discourage families from adopting because it’s “well worth it.”

