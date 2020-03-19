Pizza place puts photos of shelter dogs on their pizza boxes to help them get adopted

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Animal rescue organizations often have to find inventive ways to get the word out about their adoptable animals. Over time, it’s been proven that an effective way to do so is by partnering with local businesses. This way, their message gets more reach, thereby helping cats and dogs find their forever homes much quicker.

This strategy is what the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been using since late last month. The shelter started putting pictures of their adoptable dogs and cats on pizza boxes to make sure they get the exposure they need!

The SPCA collaborated with Just Pizza & Wing Co. in Amherst, New York, for this initiative. Mary Alloy, who shares ownership of the pizza franchise with three of her children, was a volunteer for the SPCA. After the animal rescue organization’s coordinator, Kimberly LaRussa, pitched her the idea, Mary quickly agreed and started planning the project.

“Kimberly texted me one night and was like, ‘Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?’ and I just couldn’t wait,” Mary recalled. “We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work.”

Thankfully, the project became a huge hit! Seeing the dogs’ sweet faces plastered onto their pizza boxes brought smiles to the customers’ faces. In fact, many people have been ordering pizza just to get their hands on the shelter dog photo.

Many people are getting the word out to their family and friends about these animals looking for permanent homes. Pictures of the flyers are also all over social media. Other pizzerias, such as Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen & Motocross Cafe in Ohio, have launched their own similar campaign and credited Mary for the idea.

The community’s collective effort paid off; after a single day of delivering pizza boxes with dog pictures, Larry, a 6-month-old puppy, found his forever home!

New pet owners get a win-win, as anyone who adopts a dog from the animal rescue organization receives a $50 gift certificate to the pizza shop as an incentive. Mary and Kimberly hope that this initiative will help all the animals in the shelter get adopted.

“We’re just going to keep on doing it till they’re all adopted,” Mary said. “I just hope that maybe one day we can walk into the shelter and have all the cages cleared. That is what I hope comes out of this.”

Kimberly said customers of the pizzeria can start expecting new faces on their pizza boxes – that of cute cats!

Here’s to hoping that all these animals end up in the arms of loving families!