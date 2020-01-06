Pink pledged a donation of $500,000 to help Australian firefighters battling bushfires

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

American pop singer Pink pledged a donation of $500,000 to help local firefighters battling against the deadly wildfires in Australia.

The popular artist took to Twitter on Saturday morning to announce her pledge:

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, also shared a list of local state fire services and links where her followers can donate to.

Included in the list are the QLD Fire and Rescue, CFS Foundation, VIC County Fire Authority, Tasmania Fire Service, Department of Western Australia and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Other celebrities, including LaMelo Ball and Nick Kyrgios, have pledged donations to help contain the blazes.

The worst wildfires seen in decades have been ravaging Australia since September. On Saturday, three fires combined to form a blaze bigger than the borough of Manhattan in New York, and these bushfires have caused the death of at least 24 people. About 5 million hectares of land have already been burned, and it is feared that the devastation has left almost 500 million animals deceased, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

In the state of New South Wales alone, where the fires hit the hardest, more than 1,300 houses have already been destroyed. Authorities have been having a difficult time containing the blazes, even with firefighting aid from other countries, including the United States.

More than 100 blazes are still active ever since the fires started three months ago. Unfortunately, it is feared that strong winds and high temperatures may spread it to more populated areas in Australia, including the suburbs of Sydney.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Australia during this devastating time. You may donate to the following organizations to support the local firefighters battling against the catastrophic inferno.

