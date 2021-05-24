Pink performs breathtaking aerial duet with daughter Willow during the 2021 Billboard music awards

Pink got the party started with a bang during the recent 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she was honored with the Icon Award.

Setting the stage ablaze at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23, Pink kicked off her eight-minute medley of hits with a gravity-defying aerial performance alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9.

The incredible mother-and-daughter duo performed an acrobatics routine in front of a full-moon backdrop while singing their sweet duet “Cover Me in Sunshine,” a song they released earlier this year.

Suspended in the air as they spun and hung upside down, Willow and Pink appeared to enjoy every minute of their breathtaking performance. They danced, smiled, and laughed throughout.

The pair shared a hug and high-five before Willow exited the stage.

The 41-year-old then began singing her ballad “All I Know So Far” before moving on to her energy-filled hits “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” and “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).” She then transitioned to “Who Knew” and “Just Like A Pill.”

Pink finished out her number with a solo performance of “Just Give Me A Reason.”

Clad in a black tulle skirt and a leather jacket, Pink looked like a complete badass—as she always does—rocking her blonde mohawk.

According to Billboard, the “Raise Your Glass” singer has landed four singles at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her last three albums hit the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

“Willow nailed it,” Pink said of her daughter’s performance during her Icon Award acceptance speech.

Pink also thanked her long-time friend Jon Bon Jovi, who presented her with the award. The singer also took this moment as an opportunity to profess her childhood crush on the ’80s rockstar.

“I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea (Hurley),” she said with a laugh. “I was 8. I ripped your poster off my wall, I replaced you with Sebastian Bach. And I’m very glad that you found lasting love, John, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology – I accept.”

She concluded her speech by expressing hope for the day that live music returns post-pandemic.

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with and we’re pretty good at what we do,” Pink continued. “But it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us.”

“This is an absolute honor,” she said. “Dream big, because what if it comes true?

Introduced in 2011, the Icon Award has previously gone to Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Diamond, making Pink the youngest recipient.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” she said. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!”

Aside from sharing the stage with her mom, the performance became yet another reminder of Willow’s talent. The girl previously sang on “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” album in 2018 and wowed audiences with her performance on the Disney holiday special last November.

But according to Pink, born Alecia Moore, Willow has no plans to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s not her dream,” Pink recently told USA TODAY. “She wants to go to the Culinary Institute of America and become a baker in New York, and then have an amusement park and possibly a water park. She’s been sending me Zillow listings of condos near Disneyland.”

“She’s off on a whole ‘nother thing, but the thing that’s so interesting about her is she’s just an odd bird,” the singer added. “She does whatever she likes, but she doesn’t take anything too seriously.”

Watch Pink and Willow’s breathtaking performance during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in the video below.

