Pink and daughter Willow perform a dazzling rendition of ‘The Christmas Song’

You know the holidays have officially begun when you hear Christmas carols playing everywhere.

Recently, ABC kicked off this festive season with their first-ever “Disney Holiday Singalong.” The short program featured recording artists (some with their own kids), actors, celebrities, and Broadway stars singing to the tune of classic Christmas carols we have come to know and love.

Ryan Seacrest—donning a green Mickey Christmas sweater—opened the show while sitting on a cozy-looking couch in front of a crackling fire.

One of the program’s many highlights is Pink’s sweet rendition of the Nat King Cole classic “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” with her nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage.

Before the show, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer teased the duet in a tweet.

“Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs? Come and sing along with us!!!!” she wrote.

The three-time Grammy winner looked stunning wearing a beautiful metallic crimson gown. Willow, who sported a buzz-cut hairdo, looked equally beautiful donning a Cinderella-inspired dress.

When the pop star powerhouse belted out the first verse of the song, Willow swayed silently by her side, all while keeping her eyes on her talented momma.

When it was the little girl’s turn, Pink directed the microphone towards her.

“They know that Santa’s on his way,” Willow crooned, “He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh.”

As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Willow clearly got her mother’s musical chops! As the girl showed off her impressive vocal talents, Pink couldn’t help but smile and watch her daughter perform. Her eyes just filled with pride.

ABC posted an excerpt of the duet on its official Instagram page, and fans flocked to the comments section to say just how incredible Willow is.

“Like mama, like daughter!! Willow sounds awesome!!” one wrote.

“The Best!!! And Willow already has a great voice like mama!!!!” another commented.

“WOW! Pink your my all-time favorite singer BUT! Willow just might place you in second now. Wow….just wow!” another added.

After their duet, Pink called in another member of their family to wave viewers goodbye – her three-year-old son, Jameson. The adorable toddler hopped into the frame and waved to the camera with his mom and sister to close off their performance.

This isn’t the first time the mother-and-daughter duo showcased their singing talents. In 2018, when Willow was seven years old, the pair recorded a cover of “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” from the film “The Greatest Showman.”

So far, the accompanying YouTube video of their performance has gained over 31 million views on the platform.

Aside from Pink and Willow, other stars who headlined the show include Michael Bublé, who kicked off the singalong event with his rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

As he sang, his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their children, Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2, decorated cookies and danced. They even helped him finish the song by singing along to its final lyrics.

After Bublé’s performance, singers like Katy Perry, BTS, Adam Lambert, and Andrea Bocelli followed and sang their own versions of classic Christmas carols.

Lambert gave an intimate performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while Bocelli crooned audiences with his calming rendition of “Silent Night.”

Despite this year’s hardships, the night’s festivities served as a beautiful reminder that even if Christmas will look a lot different this 2020, the spirit of the holidays still remains.

You may watch Pink and Willow’s performance on ABC’s “Disney Holiday Singalong” in the video below. Spread the holiday cheer by sharing this story with your friends and family.