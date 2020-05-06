Photographer’s beautiful photos of squirrels captivate people around the world

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Nature photography is both unpredictable and challenging, and these two qualities are precisely what makes it such a rewarding career. While it’s a popular field to be in, it would require a lot to excel in it. Like anything, it takes an immense amount of practice to capture brilliant images in wildlife photography.

Since you can’t actually direct animals and tell them what to do, you must wait for the perfect moment before you take the shot. This process involves a lot of trial and error; you could take hundreds of photos and still end up with not even one good picture.

It’s been eight years since Dick van Dujin, a 34-year-old photographer from the Netherlands, began pursuing this practice. In fact, his introduction to the field was almost accidental. For years, he had been running a fish shop with his parents. He wanted to learn a new hobby, so he invested in a DSLR, and this led him to start a new career. He tried many types of photography and found that nature and animals were his favorite subjects.

His years of hard work and practice in the field paid off. Van Dujin’s work has been featured in several prominent media outlets, such as CNN, NBC, and Fox. Recently, he made headlines once more for an adorable photo of a squirrel.

The viral picture features a squirrel smelling a yellow daisy on a field. With its eyes closed, the critter appears totally in the moment as it buries its face into the flower’s center to inhale its delicious scent. Van Dujin said that moments later, the rodent went in for a tasty bite. The image definitely looks like something out of a Disney movie!

The majestic shot took him two hours and almost 200 frames to capture. Evidently, the tedious process was all worth it. Aside from this particular snap, Van Dujin was able to capture more photos of ground squirrels enjoying the sunny weather in Austria. To shoot these photos, he and a photographer friend traveled from the Netherlands to Vienna.

“I went to Austria especially to photograph the ground squirrels. It was great to witness this and very satisfying,” he said of the experience.

Van Dujin uses a Nikon camera to capture nature photography scenes. He said that taking photos of squirrels requires him to be sneaky.

“The birds and red squirrel photos are taken from hides in the woods. The animals who show up in front of those hides can’t see you and they are only a few meters away from you,” he said.

After successfully taking a shot of the flower-smelling squirrel, Van Dujin felt ecstatic.

“When I saw this happening in the viewfinder of my camera, I already knew I had captured a very beautiful and intimate moment,” he told PetaPixel. “I felt very happy and satisfied with the shot.”

And it wasn’t only him who found the shots incredible. His followers on Instagram shared the same thought!

“Beats any pic of any creature I’ve seen, at any given time,” commented one user.

“Wonderful man. It moves me everytime I look at it,” said another fan.

Here’s a look at Van Dujin’s best squirrel photos.

