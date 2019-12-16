Pet services owners dress their dogs up to reenact most adorable Nativity scene

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

The owners of a pet services company in England just came up with the cutest annual Christmas tradition. While most homes and establishments have figurines making up a Nativity display, the folks at Wags to Riches decided to feature adorable pups instead!

Trees are lit, decorations are up, Christmas songs are playing everywhere, and we’ve begun gift-shopping for our friends and family. But nothing represents the true meaning of the season better than the display of a Nativity scene.

The picture of baby Jesus’ birth in a manger, surrounded by Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, and various animals, is a staple during the Christmas season.

Schools often have children reenacting the scene, and we all know how difficult it is to keep them from getting fidgety throughout the show. But Toby and Jo – owners of Wags to Riches pet services – didn’t have such a problem. With the help of treats, their resident dogs and several of their client’s pets played their parts perfectly well!

“They were all happy to sit for the photo,” Toby and Jo told The Dodo. “It’s amazing what dogs will do for a biscuit.”

In honor of Christmas, they decided to stage their first canine-themed Nativity scene in 2017. The costumes were quite easy to put together. All they needed to do was wrap the pups in towels to make it look like they were wearing traditional robes. The baby in the manger role was played by a puppy pottery figurine.

The funny photo became an instant hit, that the grooming business decided to make do another one in 2018.

“I woke up and somebody tagged me in this photo saying, ‘Jo, you’ve gone viral,’” Jo told the BBC. “I’ve had so many people messaging me.”

“I didn’t expect this at all.”

They’ve even gone on to celebrate and dress their dogs up for other holidays such as Easter, New Year, and Valentine’s Day.

But, of course, nothing can beat their original Nativity scene. We can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with this year. Here’s to hoping that they make it an annual tradition!

These adorable-looking dogs are enough to put anyone in a good mood.

Share this story with your family and friends to spread some holiday cheer.