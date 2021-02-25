Study reveals that pet owners take more pictures of their dog than their spouse

They say pictures are worth a thousand words. As cliché as the saying is, it sure rings a volume of truth. A photo can capture what words cannot express and can reveal a lot about a person- their interests, passion, and what they love.

Rover, the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, conducted a study titled “The Truth About Dog People,” which explores the psyche of today’s dog owners.

The research showed that American pet parents are redefining dog ownership through increased regard for the feelings and dignity of their pets. This includes taking more pictures of their dog than their spouse.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead-in is pet ownership.” Brandie Gonzales, a pet lifestyle expert for Rover, revealed.

“They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too.”

“Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being. And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer.” the expert added.

The study involved responses from thousands of dog people across the country, as well as scientific research on their relationships with their dogs. The result divulged that the human-dog relationship has grown from one ownership to one based on kinship.

In fact, nearly 94% of dog owners treat their dog as a family member. 56% of dog people say hello to their dear pet first when they come home, before greeting the rest of the family.

About 78% would also include their dog in creating family moments, such as marriage proposals, holiday cards, and relaxing vacations. 56% have also celebrated their dog’s birthday.

On top of these, Rover’s study also revealed a dog’s role in their romantic life. About 1 in 4 pet parents have brought their pet on a date, 47% of dog parents admit they would find it more difficult to leave their dog for a week than their significant other, and over half would even consider ending a relationship if their beloved dog did not like them.

Aside from taking more pictures of their dogs than their significant other, the data also shows that there is nothing that loving dog parents cannot do for their pet baby.

Approximately 88% have gone to great lengths to make sure their dog does not get lonely when they are all alone at home, including leaving the TV on to entertain them or getting a second pet as their companion. In addition, 1 in 3 pet parents has shed a tear when leaving their dog at home.

The close relationship between pet parents and dogs is also beneficial for both parties. About 3 out of 4 pet parents turn to their dog or watch their dog videos to recover from a rough day.

Having a dog also boosts leisure time and physical activity by nearly 70%. As cited in a study published in the Annals of Behavioural Medicine, leisure activity provides immediate stress relief and other health benefits.

With 53% or 63.4 million of American households owning dogs (Spots, 2021), it sure is reassuring to know that the increasing number of modern dog parents embrace their pet as members of the family.

As a pet parent, it is also comforting to know that nothing is embarrassing about making up songs (and singing them) for dogs of filling up the phone’s gallery with their pictures, as a lot of dog owners do it too.

Is your mobile’s gallery exploding with your dog’s pictures? Do you also find yourself crying when you leave your pet at home? Visit this website If you want to know more about Rover’s very relatable new research on “Dog People.”