People are sharing touching stories of libraries being safe spaces for them

The public library is a refuge not only for bookworms; it’s also considered a “safe place” by many. A Twitter thread that recently went viral illustrates this idea wonderfully.

On March 5, a Twitter user and Atlanta librarian named David posted the following story on Twitter:

“Today a woman with developmental disabilities came into the library, and said she was lost. She didn’t know her address, but her phone number was in her pocket on a piece of paper with Elmo on it. She kept saying, “The library is a safe place,” he wrote.

“We called and her guardian came right over,” David continued. “Apparently this happens pretty regularly. They even stayed long enough for her to check out some new books and Sesame Street DVDs. The library is a safe place indeed.”

His post inspired thousands of other Twitter users to share their own stories of libraries being safe places. Here are some of our favorites:

Humanity has created plenty of brilliant innovations within the last few centuries, and the library is one of them. Filling a building with books that everyone can borrow for free is just an utterly beautiful concept.

The public library is also one of the few places requiring no money. It’s a place where you can just be yourself, find calm and quiet, and immerse yourself into the worlds that every book brings you into.

Libraries are a vital component of public service infrastructure. These buildings complement other institutions such as health centers, cultural centers, schools, and NGOs.

Libraries serve all members of the community and provide educational opportunities, particularly to those who are vulnerable.

In many places, one would notice that libraries are the only truly public indoor space. Therefore, they fulfill the great need for safe spaces.

Libraries play an essential role in delivering access to information, which is a key driver for development. Having information allows societies to make better decisions, innovate, and create.

An educated population contributes to both social and economic progress, and some countries emphasize the direct role of libraries in reducing poverty, promoting active citizenship, free expression, and democracy.

As young people grow, get to know themselves, take on new responsibilities, and make big decisions, the importance of being well-informed and having a place where they can be alone with their thoughts grows.

