Paul Rudd gives hilarious response after being crowned the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 

Many adjectives come to mind when we hear the name “Paul Rudd”—and they’re mostly good. The 52-year-old actor is charming, funny, talented, and as of late—incredibly sexy—as confirmed by People magazine.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, People has just named Rudd this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, joining the ranks of Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney, and most recently, Michael B. Jordan. And I don’t know about you, but there are certainly no protests on our end!

Rudd is famed for his ageless looks and flawless skin, which are just some of the qualities that make him extra attractive. But when you factor in his well-established acting chops and likability, you’ll realize he’s a national treasure we must protect.

Rudd, who rose to fame after playing Josh in the 1995 hit flick “Clueless,” makes fans swoon with his gorgeous green eyes, dazzling smile, humor, and of course, his nice-guy-ness. It’s no wonder people can’t get enough of this guy.

The actor may not have the usual qualities we typically find sexy—like the bulked-up physique and mysterious brooding aura—but Rudd is one hell of a sexy man. And as it turns out, People agrees.

When the magazine first broke the news to him, Rudd had some concerns.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” Rudd told People.

So adorable, right? Rudd gets plus points for his genuine humility.

Rudd has been married to his wife, Julie, for 18 years. The pair have two kids together, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12. Clearly, the actor is happy with his family life, so he primarily identifies as a family man.

“When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father. Like I’m that. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.”

A committed husband and father? Yeah, that’s super sexy.

When Rudd told Julie about his latest distinction, the “Ant-Man” star said she was “stupefied.”

“But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

We totally agree with her.

Rudd said his friends would give him “so much grief” for the title.

“As they should. I would. I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

And in true Paul Rudd fashion, he described how his life will change after being declared the sexiest man alive.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

See that ultra-sexy humor? That’s what we’re talking about!

Rudd said he had to read People’s email twice, and he instantly thought, “Oooh, get ready for outrage.”

However, we’re pretty sure there will be no outrage of any sort because People nailed this year’s selection. I think the universe agrees that Rudd truly deserves this honor. Don’t you agree?

Watch Paul Rudd’s hilarious “audition” for People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” with Stephen Colbert in the video below.

