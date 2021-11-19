Pair of dogs pull off amazing teamwork to save owner who collapsed on a mountain trail

Dogs are truly the best, and here’s another story that will remind us why.

A pair of dogs in England used their smarts and keen senses to save their dad’s life.

Last month, a 71-year-old man was out on his own walking his Golden retriever and black Labrador on Braithwaite How, a mountain summit in England’s northwest Lake District. The location has an elevation of 564 feet.

A few minutes after passing another walker, the man had a seizure, collapsed, and lost consciousness. The dogs, attuned to the needs of their human, teamed up to get help.

The black Labrador ran down the trail after the woman they had just passed and barked to get her attention. The dog motioned for the walker to follow it down the path, which she did.

She found the Golden retriever lying by the unconscious man, and the woman quickly called the emergency number 999 for assistance.

The dispatcher called the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, who sent out a vehicle and 12 team members. By the time they arrived at the location, the man had regained consciousness.

After being assessed by a team medic, he felt well enough to trudge down the hill to an awaiting ambulance. The man was then taken to the hospital for further checks.

The man is alive and safe, thanks to his dogs’ brilliant rescue plan. If it weren’t for them, worse things could have happened.

“Many thanks to the passing walker and the amazing dogs,” the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team wrote on Instagram.

Labradors are known for their gentleness and intelligence, while Golden retrievers are famed for their friendliness and reliability as working dogs. The smart Labrador knew to find help while the Golden retriever stayed behind and guarded the man the entire time. They really displayed amazing teamwork!

Another story proving that dogs are a man’s best friend and protector is this one from 2018.

Amelia Milling was hiking the Crow Pass Trail in Alaska when she slipped and fell 700 feet down the side of a white mountain. She hit a large boulder, and the fall severely injured her leg.

As she was checking how bad her injuries were, she spotted a white figure approaching her. Amelia panicked, thinking it was a wolf, but it turned out to be a husky.

She reached out for the dog’s tag and found that his name was Nanook. He wagged his tail and barked as if to reassure Amelia that he was a friend. Then, the dog led her back up the hiking trail and stayed with her the rest of the day. He even snuggled with her during the night to keep her body warm.

Amelia prepared to continue her journey the following day, but her injured leg wasn’t getting any better. When she encountered a freezing river, she stepped on it, thinking it would be safe.

However, it was too strong for the injured hiker, and the water pulled her under. Thankfully, Nanook was able to grab her and pull her back to safety.

Amelia knew she couldn’t continue hiking, so she called for help. Nanook waited with her until the Alaska State Troopers arrived.

When she got back home, Amelia discovered she wasn’t the first person Nanook had saved. Apparently, the dog and his owner live near Crow Pass Trail, and the free-spirited pup had rescued many hikers while he trekked along the trails of the white mountain!

Click here to know more about Nanook’s incredible story.

Indeed, our lives would be so much lonelier and harder without dogs. Aside from giving us their unconditional love, these creatures can be our greatest protectors.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.