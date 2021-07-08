The original American Girl dolls are back, and it’s taking us to the sweetest trip down memory lane

The original American Girl dolls are back, and it’s like the 1980s all over again!

There are currently 11 American Girl dolls to choose from. And while they’re all great, fans in the ‘80s and ‘90s have a soft spot for the six original dolls—Samantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, Felicity Merriman, Addy Walker, and Josefina Montoya.

In celebration of American Girl’s 35th birthday, the beloved doll company is reintroducing their original dolls in a special anniversary collection.

The six characters, which were all released between 1774 and 1944, are here once again to inspire a new generation of young girls.

Each of the six original dolls comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection package, with the 18-inch dolls donning their introductory outfits and accessories.

Each character even comes with their first paperback book in the series, which features a fun vintage cover. Fans would also appreciate the retro-inspired American Girl doll box that each set comes in.

Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, said in a press release:

“For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women. As we celebrate this major milestone, we’re thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today.”

Each doll (recommended for ages 8+) is available to purchase for $150 from the American Girl website. They cost around $40 more than the other American Girl dolls that aren’t part of the original six, but those extra bucks are well worth it.

These reproductions of the vintage dolls are nearly identical to the ones released decades back, right down to every detail, including the neck string.

As part of the birthday bash, American Girl also released a book called “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from American Girl” that fans will surely relate to. There’s also an album with songs inspired by the dolls.

Pleasant Rowland, a retired teacher, founded American Girl in 1986. The initial lineup of dolls included just three dolls: Kristen Larson, Molly McIntire, and Samantha Parkington.

Rowland wanted to teach kids about history through the perspective of the girl that lived in that period.

Samantha Parkington, a young orphan who lived in the early 1900s in upstate New York with her wealthy grandmother, was retired in 2008. Her fellow OG dolls—Kirsten Larson and Molly McIntire—were retired in 2009 and 2010.

The other three—Felicity, Addy, and Josefina—were created in the 1990s and retired in the mid-2000s.

American Girl hopes that the reintroduction of the original dolls will inspire women who collected them as youngsters to pass down the tradition to other kids.

“Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand,” Cygielman added.

The six original dolls are returning for a limited time only, so make sure you get yours now before stocks run out.

As many people are mostly at home these days, it’s the perfect time to take out your old American Dolls and introduce them to your kids or nieces. Your trip down memory lane will surely be better if you have one (or more) of the original American Girl dolls in tow.

American Girl also advocated for children’s literacy by publishing books about each of the dolls. And to continue to promote reading, the company will also donate over $100,000 worth of American Girl books to Save the Children’s U.S. Literacy program.

“We can’t wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories,” Cygielman said.

Brands with a heart for the people are truly worth supporting. Get yourself a doll from the 35th Anniversary Collection by visiting the American Girl website.