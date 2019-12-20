World’s oldest married couple – ages 106 and 105 – celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss!

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

If you and your spouse need marriage counseling, you might want to take the advice of this couple from Austin, Texas, who has been happily married for 80 years!

Family and friends of the world’s oldest living couple, John and Charlotte Henderson, helped them celebrate a major milestone last week. Love filled the atmosphere at Longhorn Village, the senior living community where they live, as their loved ones threw them a party for their 80th wedding anniversary.

Having an aggregate age of 211 years, John, 106, and Charlotte, 105, were officially given the Guinness World Record for the oldest married couple last month. They were married on December 22, 1939, just months after the Second World War broke out.

Before the celebrations began, John picked up Charlotte in a 1920s roadster – similar to the one he used on their first date all those years ago – with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. There were lots of food at the party, and a slideshow featuring their photos over the years was displayed.

Jason Free, who helped his great uncle and aunt claim the world title by alerting Guiness about them, shared the quality he loved most about the couple.

“They don’t dwell on the past,” he told TODAY. “You won’t hear them say, ‘Oh, if only it were 1952 again, everything would be great.’ They are still making plans for their future together.”

According to Jason, what makes them so special aside from their longevity is this.

“They are a wonderful couple, and an example of a very happy couple – glad to be around each other, travel together, and live life.”

John and Charlotte met in class at The University of Texas in 1934, where Charlotte was studying to be a teacher and John played football. Five years later, the couple tied the knot.

John fondly remembers the first time he saw his future wife in the lecture hall.

“Charlotte looked over her shoulder and smiled and I knew I wanted to take her on a date,” he told TODAY. “She was anxious for me to ask her!”

The Hendersons don’t have children and have lived at Longhorn Village for the past decade.

“In our ages, we’ve slowed down somewhat,” John explained. “We used to go on cruises, but now we have to take it easy. We like watching sports and talking about what we’re going to do tomorrow.”

John is also the oldest living former UT football player, and he attends at least one Longhorn game every year. He and Jason love to talk about the sport during family holidays. As for the secret to their long life, John credited exercise and having a positive attitude.

“But some people think it’s because we never had kids!” he added with a laugh.

Happy wedding anniversary, Charlotte and John!

Watch the video below from KXAN to learn more about this couple’s story.

