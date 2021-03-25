See this beat-up horse trailer transform into a cozy and functional camper trailer

Many people dream of owning camper trailers, but they are just so expensive. One unit can cost anywhere from $11,000 to $35,000, which can be a lot of money for some.

Even so, people still buy them because of the several benefits they provide. If you’re an avid camper, you’d know that trailers are more comfortable and safer than a tent.

If you’re one of those people who have always wanted a trailer but can’t afford it, then you should take notes from Fred Cote. This man from British Columbia, Canada, took a beat-up horse trailer and transformed it into a cozy camper trailer!

While we’re accustomed to seeing horse trailers used for, well, hauling horses, Fred thought that with a bit of hard work and creativity, it can be turned into a brand new-looking camper trailer.

Fred bought a 1970s horse trailer that, naturally, looked like no amount of repairs can make it functional again. Its body was rusting and the paint was wearing off. It seemed like the whole thing was about to fall apart.

But Fred paid no mind to these flaws. That’s because he’s about to spruce it up and transform it into something that looks better than it ever did.

Fred first worked on gutting the inside of the trailer so he can add frames to it. Then, he added insulation to the walls to keep the temperature inside cool.

After many days of hard work, Fred finally finished his project, and the results were jaw-dropping.

The once-beaten-up 1970s horse trailer became a charming canary yellow camper! It looked nothing like the ruined vehicle that Fred purchased days ago.

Fred furnished the interior of the trailer with birch lining to give it an elegant look. The light shade of the wood also gave the inside a spacious feel. The outside looks just as lovely, painted with a coat of canary yellow that is absolutely refreshing to see.

The tiny trailer has everything that a camper and traveler would need. It’s equipped with a small kitchen, water heater, and a bench dining area. There’s also a mini toilet hidden underneath the bench.

If you fold one of the benches, the dining area will turn into a queen-size bed perfect for resting your head after a tiring day on the road.

Fred really made sure to assign a specific purpose to every bit of space inside the trailer. His work is more than just an overhaul, it’s a work of art!

Many people tend to treat old possessions and furniture as nothing but junk, which is why they often throw this stuff away.

But some folks like Fred see potential in them. He just knows that something useful can still be made from it, despite what it looks like. As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

As society is embracing a more eco-friendly lifestyle, trailer living is slowly becoming a norm in many areas. In fact, many individuals and families are transforming old horse trailers into camper trailers just like Fred.

Some use them for traveling, while others have turned them into a tiny home on wheels. It’s an affordable option for those who want to adopt a nomadic lifestyle going from one place to another.

Fred’s trailer is truly a dream for people who often go on long road trips and weekend getaways. His creativity and amazing workmanship deserve to be seen by many, so don’t forget to share this story with your friends and family.

What do you think of this reimagined camper trailer? Leave a comment below!