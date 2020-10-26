Octavia Spencer explains why she cried over Keanu Reeves’ birthday tribute to her

Everybody loves Keanu Reeves.

Turns out, it’s not only his fans who do; his fellow celebrities are also on the same boat! And who can blame them? The actor is one of the nicest men in Hollywood, and many people—famous or not—have attested to that.

One of those people is actress Octavia Spencer, who recalled in a recent interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” how the actor made her cry during her birthday.

Spencer originally planned to celebrate hitting her 50th year with multiple dinners and a trip to Hawaii with her team. However, the coronavirus pandemic got in the way, compelling her to spend her May 25 birthday in quarantine.

To kick off her special day, Spencer shared a video on Instagram.

“Hey, y’all. I’m sitting out here in the backyard, drinking some sangria, eating some potato chips, listening to Ronnie Milsap, celebrating my birthday,” she captioned the post. “Celebrating the big 5-0.”

Spencer didn’t know then that her friends had organized a virtual surprise party for her. She talked about the event in a second video shared the following day, but she didn’t share many details.

However, she spoke more about the festivities in an October 22 interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” revealing that one of those who participated in the surprise was Reeves.

Some of her friends surprised her with a video tribute featuring her former co-stars, close peers, and more.

“They got a lot of people that I’ve worked with and that I like to do a special video for me,” she said. “It was big.”

Spencer added that a few of her celebrity friends were in the video, too.

“Chris Evans is a dear friend. Katy Perry is a dear friend. Then Keanu Reeves, you know like, surprised me and of course, I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu! Oh, God!’ It was so fabulous,” she exclaimed.

She had such a big reaction to Reeves’ tribute because of a memorable experience she shared with the actor.

As she revealed in a 2014 interview on “The Meredith Viera Show,” Reeves was the first celebrity she met after moving from Alabama to Los Angeles. She had been pulled over on the side of the road after her car broke down. She also had an audition that day, which only made the situation worse.

No one would help her because her car was so dirty until a familiar face came to her rescue: Reeves.

“He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?’ And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, ‘No, no I’m gonna push you.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh he’s gonna touch my car!’ I was mortified.”

Ever since that remarkable moment, Spencer had gone to the opening weekend of all his movies because she thinks that “was a sweet thing to do.”

Another actress who can attest to the actor’s pure heart is his former co-star, Winona Ryder.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ryder remembered shooting a scene for the 1992 film “Dracula.” It involved Gary Oldman, who played the titular role, transforming into a pile of rats.

Ryder’s character, Mina Harker, was supposed to cry out of shock after witnessing such a horrifying scene. However, the actress had difficulty shedding enough tears at the time.

To make her cry, director Francis Ford Coppola began shouting offensive terms at her while inviting her other male co-stars to do the same. However, Reeves didn’t participate.

That incident led to the pair’s beautiful friendship.

The video below was the first time that Octavia mentioner her unforgettable encounter with Keanu Reeves:

These stories just show that Keanu Reeves is indeed an exceptional actor and human being!

RELATED STORY:

Keanu Reeves praised for respectfully not touching women in photos