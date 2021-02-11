Nissan’s ‘office pod’ is the perfect vehicle for people doing remote working

Nissan wants to take remote working to the next level by designing a concept vehicle that allows its users to work anywhere.

Although convenient, working from home can sometimes be a pain, especially if you’ve been doing it for a long time. Many companies are embracing a more work-from-home friendly mentality, so Japanese carmaker Nissan modified its NV350 Caravan—which hit the market in 2012—and fitted it with additional features to make it more work-optimized.

“For the past year, (the) coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the work-from-home trend and many office workers are now having a variety of issues working home,” the carmaker told CNN. “Nissan wants to solve these issues by giving those workers more choice of where and how they work.”

The concept van—which features a retractable office and a rooftop lounge, among several other cool features—allows its users to work in the city or wilderness.

If used in the city, the NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept provides an alternative workspace perfect for workers looking to escape apartments packed with small children or noisy roommates.

Users can keep the office pod inside the van if they need privacy and silence. But on days when the Caravan Office Pod owner craves some fresh air, they also have the option to roam into nature and slide the mini-office out the tailgate at the tap of a button on the accompanying mobile app. With it, users can enjoy their own breezy patio office.

Nissan even installed a transparent polycarbonate office floor that offers users a view of what is happening beneath the vehicle. This feature is perfect for when users are parked over a babbling brook.

The actual office boasts a minimalist and functional design that contains only the essentials. It has a computer desk that rolls off the wall and a Herman Miller modified Cosm chair attached to the opposite wall.

The desk is big enough to hold a sizeable flat-panel display, and there’s a coffeemaker inside the sliding door for those who need the occasional caffeine boost in the middle of work.

When it’s time for a break or happy hour, users can relax on the rooftop lounge that comes with a large sunshade. It can be accessed through a ladder inside the van.

The NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept also boasts an electrical system with an inverter that powers the coffeemaker and other devices. It also has a power window shade to avoid excess sun and glare and an anti-bacterial UV lamp in the glove compartment that can disinfect the user’s personal items such as wallets and phones.

This concept van isn’t the most rugged exploration vehicle in Japan, but Nissan obviously made an effort to give it the look and feel of an on/off-road adventure automobile. The company fitted it with accentuated wheel arches and special body cladding that gives it a rugged look.

The NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept is just one of the many cars shown for this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, an event that was staged virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although this vehicle is just a concept, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see it in production soon, especially now that remote working is on the rise.

Nissan is considering making some of the individual modified parts available to the mass market.

Here is a closer look at the NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept and its awesome features.

All I can say is that remote working has never looked this good!

What do you think of this concept vehicle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to share this with your family and friends.