NFL star pays off all holiday layaway accounts at a Walmart in his hometown

Khalil Mack is not just a force to be reckoned with in the football court. Apart from bravery, determination, and leadership, the highest-paid defender in NFL history also has a heart of gold. And in his recent charitable act, the foundation he found was able to spread the magic and joy of the holiday season by paying off all the holiday layaway accounts at Walmart in Florida.

The Walmart Mack’s home town in Fort Pierce, Florida was the lucky recipient of the Khalil Mack’s Foundation. Shortly after receiving Mack’s kind gesture, the store shared the news on Facebook last Friday.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!” They wrote in a post. “Everyone is truly [grateful] for everything you have done for them!”

People who encountered the post lauded Khalil Mack’s act of kindness. The post’s comment section became flooded with messages of appreciation and love.

“OMG. Wonderful! I do not have an active layaway account, but I am feeling the love! I am so happy for all the families who are benefiting from this great act of kindness.” Christine Taylor wrote.

“Awesome to see someone in his position give back. Happy holidays to those given the ability to enjoy them a little bit more thanks to the generosity shown here!” BC Kapp, another commenter said.

One representative from the Khalil Mack Foundation came to the store and asked to be a “secret Santa.” Mathias Libardi, Walmart Fort Pierce’s store manager, said that the payment covered all the store’s 300 holiday layaway accounts.

Walmart’s layaway services are available during the holiday season with a select number of stores having it all-year-round for jewelry purchases. Layaways are only available for in-store purchases for electronics, toys, appliances, large furniture, sporting goods, and other types of items perfect for gifting in the 25th.

Who would have known shoppers who chose to use Walmart’s layaway services for convenience, families got to take home their Christmas gifts for free! Thanks to Khalil Mack’s foundation, more people in his hometown can have a memorable Christmas season they can cherish.

The 28-year-old outside linebacker made his Chicago Bears debut on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. He also attended Fort Pierce Westwood High School and this June, his foundation purchased 100 pairs of cleats for school’s football team.

During the holiday season, plenty of generous acts from secret Santas and good Samaritans happen all over the country. And one of the most popular ways to show kindness is by paying off layaway accounts in Walmart stores. Walmart patrons from the store in Kalispell in Montana and Midland, Michigan got a special surprise when anonymous gift giver paid $3,000 worth of layaway accounts from both stores.

