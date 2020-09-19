A piglet named ‘Dynamite’ captures hearts with adorable newborn photoshoot

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

When we hear the words “newborn photoshoot,” an image of adorable babies swaddled in a blanket while enjoying their peaceful slumber pops into our heads.

But instead of the usual human infant, this Oklahoma-based photographer staged a photoshoot for a newborn piglet! Cashlie White, the owner of Cashlie Joy Photography, is a newbie in piglet photography.

“I usually don’t do pictures of pigs,” she told Good Morning America. Although their family had a dog and a bunny, White has never done a newborn photoshoot for an animal before.

White is used to capturing special moments in weddings, taking pictures of families, and photographing precious human newborns. So, her most recent job of taking photos of Dynamite—a piglet over two weeks old—was an entirely new experience for her.

The 34-year-old said she got the idea to do a piglet photoshoot after seeing a picture of Dynamite shared by her friend, Connie Hamilton.

Although it’s her first time, White found the job to be easy. She said taking photos of the piglet is just like taking photos of a newborn baby. She was able to use all the techniques she learned from photographing infants and applied them to her shoot with Dynamite.

“She got a bath before the shoot and I used all of my newborn ‘shoosh-ing’ and swaddling tricks, just like a regular newborn session and she went to sleep in my arms!” White wrote on Facebook. “We kept her warm and the room quiet and she was OUT and in Hog Heaven! After the shoot she woke up and was on the run back to momma!”

Just like any newborn session she does, White used a reliable space heater to keep the animal warm and cozy. And judging by the results, Dynamite definitely felt comfortable. The piglet fell into a deep slumber as White put her in different costumes and arranged props around her.

After the session, White shared photos of Dynamite on her photography Facebook page. She didn’t think too much of it. However, a few days after, she was surprised to learn that the piglet’s newborn photos have gone viral!

The comments section was flooded with messages from people who enjoyed the wholesome photos.

“This is the single greatest thing the internet has EVER produced! I’m in love,” wrote Theresa Santiago Adams in the comments.

“These pictures are amazing! They would make a great calendar, too, just sayin’,” Lisa Martino Welch suggested.

“This is amazing and adorable!! Thank you for sharing with us!!” Kristen Dean said.

White used to have a corporate job before taking a leap of faith to become a full-time photographer. Like many businesses, White’s photography gig has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, she says she’s ready to do more photoshoots, noting that she diligently follows the guidelines imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re trying the best we can, especially in Oklahoma, to get our lives back on track and, you know, get some type of normalcy,” she said. “And it just looks a little different than it did before.”

White held the piglet photography session on a local farm in Washington, Oklahoma. She said Dynamite is the runt of the litter and is one of the pigs bred by the Hamilton family to participate in competitions and shows.

Taking advantage of the post’s viral status, White reminded her followers that Dynamite and her siblings are available for adoption.

“If you’re interested in Dynamite or any of her brothers or sisters they’re available! This shows the hard work and dedication from our local farmers and ranchers as well as 4H and FFA members! What a great spotlight for the Agricultural Community!” she wrote in the Facebook post.

Because of the amazing response to this newborn piglet photos, White plans to keep doing more photoshoots with other baby animals soon.

Follow Cashlie White on her Facebook photography page to be updated with her upcoming photoshoots.