Meet Magnolia, the 2020 Gerber baby contest winner who charms with her ‘playful smile’

This year’s new Gerber baby is a real charmer!

On Friday, the baby food company declared the winner of its 10th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: Magnolia Earl from Ross, California. She emerged the victor out of a pool of over 327,000 entrants who submitted their photos, videos, and stories on the contest website.

Magnolia delighted the judging panel with her “joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.”

As the 2020 Gerber “spokesbaby,” she will be featured on the brand’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. The Earl family also received a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 worth of Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart, and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

“Our mission is to ensure every baby has the best start to life and that is why we are so excited for Baby Magnolia and her family. We love their story and are proud to contribute to this incredible opportunity with Gerber for Baby Magnolia and her family. We thank them for giving us this moment to connect and celebrate together as a community,” said Melody Richard, Walmart US vice president for baby.

Magnolia, who will be celebrating her first birthday on May 9th, is also the first adopted baby to win the Gerber contest.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” her mom, Courtney Earl, says of her daughter in a press release.

On May 9th last year, the Adoption Agency called the Earls to tell them that an expectant mom was in labor and that she wanted to talk to them. They dropped everything and met Magnolia’s birth parents, and a few hours later, the sweet baby girl was born.

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” Courtney added.

Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney, 12, Charlotte, 8, who are also adopted. The trio loves spending time together and doing activities like splashing in the kiddie pool and dancing to the famous children’s song Baby Shark.

Gerber launched its Photo Search competition in 2010 after receiving countless photos over the years from parents who recreated Gerber’s iconic baby logo. Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby (see video below), is now 93 years old and has been featured on the brand’s products for nearly 100 years.

The contest’s mission is to celebrate babies and families from all backgrounds, with the belief that “every baby is a Gerber Baby.” Magnolia’s story also “serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby.”

In a press release, Gerber spokeswoman Kelly Schneider said: “Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year. And this year – perhaps more than ever – the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America. The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more.”

Although the announcement of this year’s winner came a bit late, the company hopes that Magnolia will bring joy to others amid these challenging times.

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” said Gerber President and CEO, Bill Partyka.

Congratulations to Magnolia and the Earl family!

Curious to know who was the FIRST Gerber baby and how she looks today? See the video below: