Netizens looked for Uber Eats driver who left a touching gift to customer who suffered a stroke

Uber driver leaves touching gift to customer who suffered a stroke, so the Internet looked for her

Sometimes, all it takes is one good deed to uplift a person’s spirits.

Tim Wilkinson from Burleson, Texas, spends most of his time at home after suffering a stroke several years ago. Before it happened, he was always on the go with family and friends.

Heather Durgin is an Uber Eats driver, wife, and mom of four.

The two lead very different lives, but a recent food delivery brought them together.

Since there have been several reports of drivers being caught eating customers’ orders, Uber Eats ties the food bag to be delivered for security purposes.

When Heather came by Tim’s home with his food, the man asked her for a favor.

“He asked me, ‘Hey, I don’t have the capability in this hand to untie that knot. Will you please untie the bag for me? And I said sure!” she recalled.

The pair’s meeting seemed to have ended there, but it really didn’t—Heather was in “about in tears” as she kept thinking of her recent customer.

“I was like I need to do something to help him,” she said.

And so she did.

Heather put together a care package, then returned to Tim’s apartment and left it at the door. She included a red blanket, hot cocoa, candy, a word search book, and a note that said:

“Hey Timothy, I delivered your Eagles Donuts this morning. And I just wanted to bring you some treats. Hopefully, these help bring the smile back. Sorry it’s not much. I hope you have a great day and get better soon. Your uber driver, Heather”

Tim, who uses a walker and doesn’t have use of his left arm, was deeply touched upon seeing the package and reading the note attached.

“It made me cry. After I saw what it was, it made me cry,” he said.

Tim wanted to thank Heather for the sweet gesture, but Uber Eats doesn’t let customers see the driver’s contact information once the delivery has been completed.

“I understand it’s for safety reasons but when she dropped off the things she didn’t even knock or alert me,” Tim said. “I only found it because my daughter came by to help me pack up a box today. She obviously wasn’t looking for any accolades but she deserves them. I just want her to know how much it was appreciated.”

Tim reached out to Fox 4’s Lauren Przybyl, a social media friend, to help get a hold of the driver. In response, Lauren posted the story on Facebook, hoping that someone would connect her to Heather.

“I wanted to make sure she knew that it was appreciated,” Tim said.

Luckily, Heather’s brother saw the post, and the pair soon met up. Their story even started a new social media frenzy, with many people online reacting with the hashtag “#beaheather”.

“It wasn’t to get anyone to recognize me for doing it,” she said. “I think people just need to stop and take a deep breath for a second in their busy lives and look around and see people that might just need a smile or a hug.”

This driver went the extra mile to make a customer smile, even when he was practically a stranger. Indeed, it takes a special kind of person to pull off something this kind.

If we can all be a Heather, I’m sure the world will be a better place! Click on the video below to learn more about this story.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.