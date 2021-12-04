Little boy’s adorable narration of the nativity story melts hearts all over the internet

Reading the scripture is an activity usually reserved for adults. At least, that’s what most people think.

This little boy, however, will prove you wrong. In this story, you’ll witness the most adorable narration of a Bible story courtesy of a youngster. Read until the end to see it.

David DeFigueiredo is only four and a half years old, but the real meaning of Christmas is deeply embedded in his heart.

A friend asked his mom, Becky Dayton DeFigueiredo, if he could do a live narration of the nativity story. She agreed, and to help David prepare for the task, Becky had him read the verses twice in the morning and twice at night.

With enough practice, Becky expected David to get more comfortable reading the scripture. A few weeks later, the mom was surprised to learn that the boy no longer needed the paper. That’s because David had already memorized the story word-for-word!

This young boy was able to recite the gospel of Luke chapter two, verses six to sixteen, without any guide!

Clad in his red sweater and standing in front of their Christmas tree, David began narrating the story of Jesus’ birth.

“Luke 2, 6 through 16… And so it was that while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her first born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn,” he began.

He continues telling the story with ease…

“And there were, in the same country, shepherds abiding in the fields keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord come upon them and the glory of the Lord shone around about them.”

While most of us already know how this tale goes, it feels more special and meaningful when a child narrates it.

David certainly didn’t need a guide. He just kept going.

“And they were so afraid. And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not! For behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all people. For unto you born this day, in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you…”

Excluding priests and pastors, I bet most adults don’t have this story memorized, which makes David’s accomplishment even more impressive.

Becky felt so proud of her son that she couldn’t help but share the video of David’s narration on Facebook. So far, the post has earned over 69K reactions. Viewers flocked to the comments to praise the young boy for doing such a great job.

“What a wonderful child. His parents must be special too!” one wrote.

“This is the sweetest story of the Christmas story I have ever heard. Wow, what a smart and beautiful kid. Thanks for posting. Made my day.” another said.

“Amazingly smart, beautiful child. Brought tears to my eyes. He is adorable and did an awesome job,” said one commenter.

Let David remind you of the true meaning of Christmas by watching the video below.