Mother had super rare quadruplets without fertility treatments, and they are identical!

A couple from Marietta, Georgia, wanted to expand their family of three by one, but they got more than that when they welcomed quadruplets!

Madison Collier’s due date was November 26, but her four babies wanted to meet their family earlier and came out at 28 weeks on September 3. They spent two months in the NICU at Northside Hospital before being cleared to come home on different days this month.

Madison, 33, and her husband, Justin Collier, 34, also share a four-year-old daughter named Isla, who can’t wait to show off her two little brothers and two little sisters. The little girl said she’s going to “teach them how to do gymnastics.”

When the ultrasound technician told Madison that she had more than one baby during her eight-week appointment in April, she initially thought she was having twins.

“I know it’s silly, but I was like, ‘They come in more than that?’ And I know that they do, but you just never think it would happen to you,” she said.

But as it turns out, she was having four babies. The news came as a complete shock to Madison and Justin because they weren’t using any IVF treatments or pills. They also didn’t have any history of multiples in their families.

Madison said that Justin had to lie down on the floor because he felt faint when he heard they were having four babies. As for Isla, she was just excited, saying, “Well… that gives me lots of kids to play with.”

Having quadruplets naturally is quite rare, as it happens to only 1 in 700,000 people. A majority of quadruplets are conceived with the assistance of medical technology.

Doctors also think the two boys and two girls are identical twins—which has the odds of 1 in 15 million!

Madison looked like she was full term at around 22 weeks. She described her pregnancy as challenging yet exciting.

“Feeling four babies at once was really cool. When you’re turning, it feels a little bit like you’re on a rollercoaster. I will definitely miss feeling four babies at once,” she said.

The quadruplets were born at 28 weeks, and they all look alike. Madison admitted that if they were all lined up, she’s not sure if she could tell them apart.

“One time I held the two girls and thought, I don’t know,” she said.

The couple uses wrist bands and pacifier clips with the babies’ names to distinguish them. Now, they’re dealing with other concerns, such as logistics and how many diapers four newborns go through.

Madison said it could be “40-ish a day” but thinks it could be more from what they have seen so far.

“It is thousands and thousands and thousands of diapers, like a lot of diapers,” she said.

They took a long time to decide on the babies’ names because Madison wanted them to be unique. They ended up with Wilder Shepherd and Calloway Silas for the boys and Iris Annabelle and Eliza June for the girls.

The Colliers are currently taking two cars around to get the babies everywhere because they don’t have a vehicle that can hold five car seats.

Justin’s brother, Jamie, started a GoFundMe on their behalf to help pay for their expenses as a family of seven. They weren’t prepared to welcome four new babies, so they would definitely need a bigger house and a bigger car.

