Video of mom who forgot kids while dropping them to school goes viral

Moms and dads around the world, no matter how mature or experienced they are, have surely committed parenting mishaps at least once in their child-rearing years. Raising kids is one of the toughest jobs in the world, and as the people in charge of a family, parents have a thousand things going through their minds every single day.

That’s why no one can really blame them when they make mistakes and forget things.

That’s exactly what happened to this unidentified mother when she was driving to school to drop her kids off. She was going in the right direction; however, she forgot to bring the most important part of the journey – the kids themselves!

When she realized her hilarious parenting mishap, she took out her phone to film herself telling the story.

“The kids are not in the car,” she says in the now-viral clip. “I’m driving to school without my kids! ‘I am taking the kids to school, and I don’t even have them in the car. I have to go back and pick them up.”

The silliness of the situation has her laughing so hard that she almost couldn’t speak. As she tries to talk in between fits of infectious giggles, the mom keeps panning to the camera to the empty backseats in the car.

“I can’t believe it,” she continues, still laughing. “I left my kids…at home.”

The mother says that she just got in the car and started driving to school. She didn’t mention how far she had gotten and how long it took for her to realize that her sons weren’t there.

“Oh my God, I’m such an idiot. I was half asleep this morning. Where are my kids? I have to go back,” she says.

On Sunday, Twitter user @torrespriss shared the 46-second video on the popular social media platform. At the time of writing, the funny clip has garnered 4.1 million views!

The comments made under the video are a combination of tweets by concerned folk and funny jokes about the incident.

“She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning,” one Twitter user said.

“She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless Moms,” another wrote.

A Twitter user hoped the mom would share a reaction video of her kids when she returned home, and she did that exactly. Her sons were waiting in the driveway, and they all began laughing hysterically because of the amusing incident.

The best part about this story is this family’s wholesome reaction to what happened. Clearly, this mom has a good relationship with both her teenage sons!

Watch the viral parenting mishap in the video below and prepare to laugh your heart out.

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020