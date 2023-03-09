Mom has emotional 1st meeting with daughter she placed for adoption 29 years ago

Originally recorded in 2018, a video posted on Tiktok has gone viral as it showed the emotional reunion between a Utah mom and a daughter she placed for adoption 29 years ago.

The video was posted by Allie Seabock, one of the four children the mom later had after the first born daughter that she placed for adoption.

Posted on February 27, the video has since generated 13.6 million views. The viral video shows the mom walking to the door to greet Jamee, the daughter she placed for adoption after giving birth at 19 years old.

Mother and daughter actually share a striking resemblance. They embrace warmly and shed tears together.

Seabock shared, “We grew up our whole lives never knowing that my mom had another baby, Jamee. We didn’t find out until Jamee found my mom. That’s when she felt it was the best time to share the news with us.”

When Seabock’s mom became pregnant with Jamee, only her parents and two siblings knew about the pregnancy. She moved away from the family to hide her pregnancy and give birth.

After the baby was placed for adoption, she came back home to resume her life, and never spoke of the child again. Still, she worried about her firstborn constantly, and hoped that one day her daughter would find her.

Seabock’s mom shared how she found out about Jamee on TikTok. Five years ago, she received a message vias Facebook, asking if she was Jamee’s biological mother.

She said, “From day one I hoped that she would find me. I didn’t want to find her because I wanted it to be her decision. I didn’t want anything forced, but I prayed daily that she would find me.”

She said, “Jamie’s mom messaged me on Facebook and said we’re looking for someone who gave a baby up for adoption…and I remember I was dying in the car… I was in complete shock. So I got home and immediately called my sister since she was one of the few people who knew about. And I texted her a picture and didn’t say anything about it. I just said, ‘Look at this picture.’”

Tears welled up in Seabock’s mom’s eyes as she shared the story. Her sister started crying and affirmed that the picture was of the child that was placed for adoption, saying “That’s your baby.”

Seabock’s mom continued, “So I messaged Jamee’s mom back and we arranged to talk on the phone the next day. I didn’t even know what to think because for 29 years I didn’t even speak to anyone about her. So I didn’t know what to think, what to say… So the next day her mom called me and we just had an instant connection. And we talked.”

Asked about her feelings about the time her daughter was placed for adoption, the mom replied, “Did I have guilt? No. Did I worry? Daily. I was worried about if she was happy, if she knew that she was loved, but I didn’t feel guilty because I knew that she would have a better life than I could give her as a teenage, single mom.”

Both families were extremely happy when the reunion finally happened. “We were all just super excited,” Seabock said of herself and her siblings.

Seabock’s mom stated, “Seeing her and knowing that she is healthy, happy, has a family, is relief. I was just relieved. It just took like the big weight off my shoulders knowing that she is happy and she knows how much she was loved.”

Years after that initial reunion, Seabock’s mom and the daughter she placed for adoption are still in touch with the family.

Seabock said, “We see her anytime she is in town because we do live far but stay connected through text, calling and social media.”

This happy ending is unfolding and Seabock continues to post updates on TikTok. Hopefully this inspires happy reunions for others as well. Watch mother and daughter’s emotional first meeting in the video below: