Mother and son’s heartfelt duet of ‘Rise Up’ brings inspiration to many amid these difficult times

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we see people engaging in different activities to maintain a sense of normalcy. Our social media feeds nowadays seem to be filled with family and friends trying their hand at cooking and baking, making time to declutter their homes, or doing home workouts. Everyone is just trying to get by each day, and I’m sure you’re no exception.

This mother-and-son duo knew just what the world needed right now – a break from the chaos. And they did it the way they knew best.

Jordan Rabjohn, a talented singer and songwriter, used his musical talents to lift the spirits of those who are feeling weary. And he just found the perfect partner to do it with – his mom, Katherine Hallam.

The pair sang their own rendition of Andra Day’s powerful ballad “Rise Up,” hoping to spread “some positivity and love during these difficult times.” Jordan uploaded their song cover on YouTube, where it has racked up over 1.4 million likes since it premiered on May 11, 2020.

The inspirational cover found so much success because of its encouraging lyrics and, of course, the singers’ fantastic performance. Jordan and Katherine were able to give the song justice with the immaculate blending of their voices. By the first minute of the song, you’ll realize where Jordan got his talents from – his own mother! Even Jordan himself admits that his mom is an amazing vocalist. He wrote in the video’s description: “As you may or may not know my Mum is a better singer than me and here’s proof!”

Jordan has a light pop tone to his voice, and his control is incredible. His mom, on the other hand, has a classic voice with huge depth. Her voice is perfect for a powerful song like this.

Here’s an excerpt from the chorus:

And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day, I’ll rise up, I’ll rise unafraid

I’ll rise up and I’ll do it a thousand times again

And I’ll rise up, high like the waves, I’ll rise up in spite of the ache

I’ll rise up and I’ll do it a thousand times again

It’s clear that they both had fun making the video. Some parts of the clip showed the two holding signs with different messages written on them.

“This goes out to anyone feeling blue during these difficult times,” said one.

On a more serious note, the mom wrote a heartfelt message about all the people she’s been missing ever since the pandemic forced people to distance themselves from their loved ones.

On the other hand, Jordan’s placard showed a comedic answer seemingly making fun of his mom’s sign. With their beautiful voices and adorable antics, these two definitely succeeded in brightening up our days!

Here are a few comments left by YouTube viewers who were inspired by their rendition.

“I suffer from mental health, and find it very difficult during these times and this song really picked me up thank you for the share,” wrote Mike The Wood Worker.

“Found this in the middle of injustice, pandemic and the world in disarray. Spoke straight to my heart. Beautiful!” commented Tiffany R’Shel.

“Sometimes you don’t realize you need something until it happens. This was magical, profound and just so damn sweet. Thank you both for the uplift!” said tiexgrr.

Watch the dazzling duet below for your much-needed dose of inspiration today. Share this story with your friends and family to help boost their spirits!

