Mom adopts 1-year-old child after learning she was fostering son’s biological sibling

In a video teleconference on June 25, Katie Page of Castle Rock, Colorado officially adopted 1-year-old Jackson. While this may be happy news to the family, the event gained widespread attention as Page adopted the third of siblings, after initially adopting son Grayson in 2017.

The adoption via video teleconference had a few other loved ones in attendance, who add a special twist to this journey of love and family.

Page first gained viral attention in 2019, when she discovered that the baby girl she was fostering shared the same biological mother as her newly adopted son. A month after adopting Grayson, now four years old, she received a call about a newborn girl, Hannah, who needed a home.

Initially, she had no plans of providing foster care to other children. Page said, “I was overwhelmed at the thought. Yet the feeling also told me to keep listening and to consider this placement. Something was different about this one.”

After a moment of reflection and prayer, and several phone calls, Page agreed to give the baby a home. She quickly went from being a single mother of one to a single mother of two babies under the age of one.

In the days that followed, as Page reviewed Hannah’s paperwork, she began to see some similarities. She recalled, “[The caseworkers] told me her story, which was really similar to Grayson’s. As I reviewed the bracelets on the baby girl, I saw the first name of her mother matched the name Grayson’s mother had given to the hospital. She didn’t have a typical name.”

Not only was the name peculiar, but several details from Hannah’s paperwork strangely matched Grayson’s. Page thought, “Could they have the same mother?” She added, “There were features on the babies that were very similar. They both have a chin dimple and the other feature is one that only a mama would see because it’s covered by their diaper!”

The biological mother had lied about her last name and date of birth when she left Grayson at the hospital on the day he was born, so it was unclear if Grayson and Hannah were brother and sister. Medical tests showed that both children had been exposed to methamphetamines in the womb.

Before adopting Hannah, Page had a DNA test done on the children that confirmed them to be biological siblings. This made it easier for Page to officially adopt Hannah in December 2018.

Jackson, the third of the siblings, would have gone to another foster family if not for the concerned case worker. Page shared, “[With Jackson] she gave false information again and he was going to go with another foster family, until the case worker stepped in. When Jackson came along I just felt the best I could give him are his family and siblings that he identifies and feels connected to.”

She recalled, “The minute I held him, I was so overjoyed. I said, ‘This is their brother, this is their family.’ I just felt the best I could give him are his family and siblings that he identifies and feels connected to.”

Last month, Page became the proud parent of Jackson over a video teleconference. The adoption was attended by 30 loved ones. The video teleconference included another special family – led by Kaci and Dustin Whitney of Bartow, Florida. The Whitneys are the adopted parents of Taylor, 8, and EadyGrace, 5.

Taylor and EadyGrace are actually the older sisters of Grayson, Hannah, and Jackson.

Kaci Whitney said, “We did not know about Grayson until we were told it was too late and he had already been adopted. There was not much information on him.” She added, “We kind of had a feeling, an intuition, that [they] had siblings. We had found out about Grayson and Hannah the same day.”

A family member had informed the Whitneys that their daughters had other siblings. At first, they tried to intervene in Page’s adoption of Hannah, since they too wanted to keep all the siblings together.

Kaci said, “As moms you feel like you have a duty to say, ‘Hey, we fought for you.’ It didn’t work out how I thought, but it worked out how it should.” Dustin added, “It’s about fighting for them to stay with their siblings.”

The siblings recently met during a beach trip to Florida and formed a whole new bond. Dustin said, “The bonus is Katie [Page] is like a sister to us now.” While the children may have gone to two different families, it was wonderful to see the adopted siblings kept together.

It remained special and emotional even though it was done via video teleconference. Page said of the moment, “THIS was a dream my heart desired long before I knew these girls existed. I cried and mourned the day I adopted Grayson with the heavy weight on my heart that all I would be able to tell him was that he was abandoned just hours after birth and that I knew really nothing else about his family.”

She continued, “Today, THIS is Us. Three sisters and a brother now sit beside and will grow up with him. He has more love and family members that love him than I ever dreamed possible.”