Stunningly constructed tiny home has a bifold window that connects to the outdoor living area

Have you ever found yourself sick and tired of the world’s fast-paced and needlessly complicated lifestyles? From jobs, politics, businesses, and even to homes—the amount of innovation has rendered others desensitized of progress.

Some couldn’t even find inner peace and contentment. That’s what Amy and Greg wanted to avoid.

The couple from Queensland, Australia, wanted to experience financial freedom while living in a home where they won’t have to suffer through the daily grind to pay off.

After months of planning, preparation, and construction, their tiny house is what they envisioned it to be!

Their home rests comfortably in the middle of their friend’s property. It’s quiet, spacious, and away from the bustling city’s pollution and stress.

The tiny house is surrounded by poultry farms and vegetable patches where the couple grows a variety of produce.

“I think for it’s probably the simplicity of the lifestyle. I think also the financial freedom, so that’s probably the biggest part for us,” Amy revealed.

“We don’t want to be tied down to a job. And then, you know we can live the lifestyle we truly love.”

From afar, Amy and George’s tiny home looks ordinary, but when you get closer and notice the house’s details, you will appreciate how impeccably designed and crafted it is.

The core of the house is the foldable window that connects the kitchen and the outside deck where family and visitors can unwind.

The home’s exterior is predominantly brown and black. The couple wanted a more natural look for their home, where it can ‘sink into the background.’

Still, they achieved a design that unified both the natural and modern design ideas they wanted.

Amy and Greg also figured how their whole family loved spending most of their time in the outdoors. From the home’s deck to the outdoor chairs, the house is designed to connect its inhabitants to the environment.

The stunning modern tiny house measures 24 x 7 x 14 ft.—spacious yet compact, so the family can still bring the entire structure on the road. Inside, the first thing that will greet you is the big lounge that can be expended into a full-sized bed.

The whole family loves watching movies and playing games while comfortably resting in their convertible couch.

Once you hover your eyes around the house, you will see plenty of windows that bestow natural light inside the tiny house. “We really wanted to capitalize on the view and bring in as much natural light as possible,” Amy explained.

“For a tiny house, I think if it’s small, I can feel even smaller if it doesn’t have that natural light and just makes it feel airy and bright…”

The accuracy in Amy’s explanation can be seen in the home’s vibe and ambiance. The abundance of windows showcases the beautiful outdoor environment. The windows are also helpful during droughts to regulate the house’s temperature.

Just a few steps from the lounge is where you can find the heart of the couple’s home. The kitchen features long counter-tops and storage spaces, which complement the couple’s fondness of meal prepping together. The foldable window opposite the counter-tops is a vital piece of the home.

“We actually designed a lot of the house around that bifold window there, and when it opens up, it really does bring the outside in,” said Greg.

Whenever the family invites their friends over, they hand their prepped meals to guests on the other side of the window. If you’re looking for design ideas on how to organize a kitchen while maximizing space, Amy and Greg’s house might give you an idea or two.

The staircase’s steps also double as a storage area for appliances, tools, and clothes.

The home’s bathroom features a full-length vertical window that can be seen from the kitchen and living room.

“We wanted to create a space, I guess where from one end of the house to the other, it was really open-ended, so when you’re sitting in the lounge room and looking through, you just see straight out into nature…”

Our of all Amy’s design ideas, the bathroom’s vanity, is something she’s really proud to show. Her brainchild layout of the vanity features a circle mirror beside wooden shelves of planet-safe products. The vanity is lit by four artistic-looking pendant lights hanging from the ceiling.

Right above the lounge area is where the kids sleep. Amy and Greg wanted their kids to have their own space and be apart from the family.

Still, their sleeping area is always open and part of the house.

Amy and Greg consider their sleeping loft as their ‘sanctuary.’ The big cozy bed is directly below the skylight, giving the area a relaxing vibe made possible by natural light.

“I think even compared to our bedrooms at the previous homes, this is probably the most comfortable and luxurious that we’ve had,” Amy recalled.

The whole family has been living in their tiny house for more than six months. But Amy and Greg felt like time was going faster than they expected. Perhaps the transition to a hectic lifestyle into a relaxed and freeing one made the whole process enjoyable.

Whenever people ask Amy and Greg if they’re ‘over’ their tiny house, the couple can’t help but chuckle—they keep falling in love with their home every day.

Here’s a tour of the couple’s unique home:

For more amazing tiny home videos please visit this Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel.