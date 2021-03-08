She transformed her minivan camper into a Bohemian sanctuary in just 42 days!

With her approaching 30th birthday and her looming life goal of owning a house by 30, Brenda realized that she wanted to embrace the van life.

Three years later, she hopped on a one-way flight to Oregon and began her journey as a minivan camper. Now, a 2012 Ford e350 van she fondly calls “Copper” has become a home for her and her little travel companion, Ranger.

Stepping inside the van, you will instantly know that Brenda has put her heart and soul into her new home. Everything inside is functional, but her minivan remains filled with a light, airy, and tropical vibe.

She even chose to put a wall between the home area and the cab area, giving it a separate feel. At the same time, when she’s back, it makes Brenda feel like she is coming inside her house and not in a car.

The pocket door adorned with wreath slides to the cab. It even has a little arched doorway for some added cuteness. The minivan camper also has shoe storage that pops down, taking advantage of all the space at the bottom.

The upper shelf is where Brenda keeps her heap of clothes. She has summer and winter clothes, formal dresses, tank tops, swimsuits, and scarves. Brenda also has another cabinet for more clothes, which features a touch light.

Brenda did not only make sure that her Bohemian tiny home looks spotless. She also installed a load of safety precautionary tools inside. This includes a fire extinguisher, fire alarm, and carbon monoxide detector hidden cleverly behind the curtain.

Contrary to other people who choose the van life to escape their 9-5 job, Brenda keeps a traditional work schedule. So inside her minivan camper, Brenda has a table she uses for work.

Naming her Bohemian minivan camper after her favourite dog character from the Fox and the Hound, Brenda incorporated as much copper into the van as possible. Hence, there’s a touch of copper in the knobs, hooks, and even curtain rods.

Brenda’s kitchen is also thoughtfully made well. Her L-shaped kitchen, which is a bit rare for vans, has a sink in the corner to make the most of the counter space. It has a 110-volt toaster where Brenda warms up the leftovers, do toasts, bagels, as well as bake pies. She also has a 110-volt fridge.

Her kitchen also has a spice rack. The bottles on the sink, as well as her plant, have a velcro underneath. It keeps them on the top even when she is driving. They are also tied in a fishing wire attached to command hooks underneath the shelf.

In her “hallway,” Brenda has cute storage for her pots, pans, butane stove, and a bed tray. She also built a custom home for her best companion, Ranger, down the hallway.

Ranger also has an arch doorway in his little dog house. This is where he stays when Brenda has to leave him in the van to go shopping or hiking, or when she is in a place where Ranger is not allowed in. His little home keeps him secure and gives him peace from the sounds outside.

Brenda’s bedroom area is not only comfortable but is also multi-purpose. She also adorned her relaxing space with a bunch of plants and greenery, foregoing cabinets.

“I don’t want a lot of stuff in my van,” Brenda admitted. “The more storage you have the more stuff you accumulate. I went with shelves again.”

Also, by filling her bedroom with lots of plants, Brenda gets to keep some nature with her when she’s back in the city.

In her van tour, Brenda also showed her favorite feature where she splurged money into – a marine skylight hatch. It opens up to 90 degrees, allowing her to hop out and sit on the roof for sunsets or stargazing.

The awesome skylight hatch also brings good airflow and enables Brenda to sleep beneath the stars – literally.

“I watch stars in my bed almost every night from it,” Brenda beamed. “I just love love this feature.” She emphasized.

That’s not all! Brenda’s tiny home is also roomy enough to have an outdoor table and a wall dedicated for Ranger’s gear. It even has a garage where she stores her shower equipment, hiking gears, campfire, extra curtains, toolbox, and even a piano!

If Brenda wants to, she can also prop her bed and transform it into a couch. This way, she’ll have more than enough space to fit a bike in her garage.

Brenda’s tiny house is not only special because of all the awesome features it offers. Certainly, it will always have a special spot in her heart for she built it together with her supportive dad.

“My dad and I built the house all by ourselves.” Brenda happily shared. “Fortunately, he actually works for an auto body shop so we did have access to the facility to work in and we had several lifts to get it up and down when we need it.”

Believe it or not, it only took Brenda and her dad 42 days to transform the 2012 Ford e350 van into a Bohemian minivan camper of her dreams!

Have a look inside Brenda’s Bohemian tiny van by watching the video below:

