Take a look inside this incredible 2-story minimalist treehouse built entirely from reclaimed materials

Did you ever have a treehouse in your childhood residence? How many hours have you spent inside it, feeling the relaxing breeze while enjoying your own private suite?

And even if you didn’t have one growing up, how hard did you beg for your parents to build you one?

You might be an adult now, but it wouldn’t hurt to revisit your adamant desire to spend a night in a cozy treehouse. No, we’re not talking about time travel. How would you like to spend your weekend in a treehouse furnished like a suburban home?

The thriving art scene isn’t the only thing to look forward to in Wakefield, Quebec. Find solitude and discover a hidden sanctuary overlooking the Gatineau Hills in the comfort of a modern-looking treehouse. The 2-story home is built around 9 hemlock posts sourced from reclaimed wood.

When you’re looking for a place to stay while enjoying the country or a unique accommodation for an unforgettable staycation, a treehouse might be the last one in your options. Wait until you see Mikes’ passion project! His minimalist-inspired treehouse towers alongside the area’s canopy.

The two-story house stands tall to give you a great video of the vicinity. The upstairs is fully heated while the downstairs has a deck-covered porch.

“We went with the treehouse theme, so we knew it had to be high off the ground,” Mike revealed.

This compact-looking treehouse holds a very special place in Mike’s heart. He didn’t want to rush the construction of the home. It was supposed to be a fun project to allow him to harness his trade and reconnect with it.

Unlike regular treehouses, Mike’s creation doesn’t have any steep staircases or vertical ladders. You can access the downstairs area through a bridge connected from an adjoining cliff. Once you reach the downstairs loft, you’ll see the patio that serves as a summer living room.

The open-air setup allows you to enjoy the mesmerizing view. The walls are also insulated to keep guests cozy. Mike’s guests particularly love this area to an extent where they’d rather stay here even if it’s winter.

The washroom upholds the minimalist aesthetic of the treehouse. It looks clean, modern, and reasonably spacious. Glass walls separate the walk-in shower from the toilet area. The counter’s brown color melds well against the white sink and the ceramic walls.

Upstairs, you’ll be greeted by the open area layout of the dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Heated floors keep guests warm in the winter.

Mike sourced most of the logs he used in the treehouse from barns. Early settlers from the areas in the valley constructed them by hand. He did a terrific job in piecing all the reclaimed wood together.

You’ll see how all areas marry inspirations from modern and rustic-themed spaces. The treehouse’s minimalist style is even highlighted by how Mike picked color schemes and furnishings.

You can also lounge on the spacious couch as you read your book. If you ever experience an eye strain, try looking past the clear glass window or go to the lofts’ deck for a breathtaking view.

The fully-furnished kitchen area allows guests to cook fresh meals. It comes with a working sink, a mini-fridge, a kitchen range, and lots of drawers and storage space for utensils and ingredients.

Mike’s clever decision of not putting a wall to separate the master bedroom. Guests will have a clear view of the outdoors and the treehouse’s beautiful interiors. Plus, if you’re too lazy to get up for your morning coffee, the kitchen is just an arm’s reach!

Everything you’ll see in this treehouse are all reclaimed materials except for the plumbing, wiring, and insulation. It’s mind-blowing to know that almost everything in Mike’s treehouse came from scraps.

Before you pack your bags for Wakefield, Quebec, check out the Wakefield Treehouse’s availability through Airbnb. Here’s also a quick tour of the whole cabin: