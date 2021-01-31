Meteorologist handled adorable ‘interruption’ like a pro when her infant son crashed her live broadcast

This meteorologist mom’s recent experience during a live broadcast showed how the work-from-home situation looks like for many parents with infants.

Leslie Lopez of KABC was doing her live weather report from her home in Los Angeles, California, on January 8 when a surprise guest suddenly appeared into the camera shot: her adorable 9-month-old son, Nolan.

And just like that, the morning’s weather report got a lot more interesting!

In a video shared by KABC, Lopez was giving her AccuWeather forecast from home when the little cherub decided to crash her live broadcast and hug mommy’s legs.

“We’re waiting for that storm right here in Southern California,” Lopez was saying, before pausing briefly to laugh at the charming interruption that was her son.

But Lopez proved she was a true professional as she scooped up her son and continued with her report.

“He walks now, guys, so I’ve lost all control,” she joked toward the end of her segment.

After the hilarious incident, Lopez’s colleague Brandi Hitt took to Twitter to share the cute video of baby Nolan’s brief foray into weather reporting.

“Baby on the move! There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy’s (@abc7leslielopez) forecast,” she captioned her post.

Lopez retweeted it with the caption, “Mr. Friday made a surprise appearance this morning.”

Many people who came across the video said the clip made their day. Many also admired Lopez for how gracefully she handled the interruption.

“This is what the real world looks like now I thought that was very cute made my day,” one follower said.

“i LOVE this! you embraced the moment with grace and humor and it MADE your broadcast! we need more of that!” said another.

“I love her reaction, she’s not angry, she handles it as someone who is comfortable with herself and her situation. She looks like a great mother,” wrote one.

“This is great! What you have here is a peeling back of the curtain. Mothers have always been superwomen. You can just see it up close now,” another tweeted.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez said she’s been working from home solo without a crew since the pandemic.

Turns out, little Nolan just picked up a new skill, so he decided to show it off at 5:40 a.m. during a live broadcast in front of thousands of viewers.

“For the first time ever, he’s pulled himself up from sitting to standing,” Lopez said after her baby’s surprise appearance. “On one hand, I’m so proud of him…and I’m so glad he didn’t face-plant on live television.”

Lopez also spoke out on her Instagram Stories about the hilarious news blooper and thanked everyone for their support.

“Work/home life balance can be difficult, but in some ways, this pandemic, at times, has offered incredibly special moments,” she wrote. “Thanks for enjoying this with us – it means more than you know.”

And remember “BBC Dad” Robert E. Kelly? He’s the professor who became famous back in 2017 when his little kids interrupted a live interview he was doing with the broadcasting company. The true hero of that viral video clip was his wife, who launched herself into his office to retrieve their two kids.

Of course, Kelly didn’t pass up the chance to commend Lopez for a job well done. From one parent to another, he tweeted:

“Picking up your son without missing a beat was a pretty smooth move. Very nice,” he wrote. “Hmm. Maybe I should have tried that, but if I think it would have been tough seated with two of them. Congratulations, REK.”

Check out the video below to watch baby Nolan’s cute cameo.

This just proves that our moms and dads are real superheroes. They worked to pay the bills, maintained a household, and raised their children. And at the end of the day, they still had the energy to play with us and tuck us into bed.

Share this story to celebrate these multitasking parents!