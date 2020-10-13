McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet, so she paid him back in a big way

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

The following story is proof that no good deed goes unrewarded.

When this Ohio mom’s three kids all started crying hysterically, she was on her wit’s end. Luckily for her, a McDonald’s worker was there to save the day.

Brittany Reed had just left football practice with her children when her 4-year-old son, who was feeling so tired, began crying as they were getting into their van. As if that wasn’t stressful enough, her 7-year-old daughter followed when she told her they were having red potatoes for dinner.

Brittany gave up and decided it was better to have dinner at McDonald’s instead.

All three kids are now crying as they made their way through the drive-thru. But when she was about to pay, she was shocked to find that she had left her purse at home.

It was definitely her unluckiest day ever.

Now in the verge of tears, Brittany looked at the young cashier who took her order and said, “Hun, I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order. I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight.”

What happened next caught her off guard.

Without blinking an eye, the young man pulls out his card and pays for the family’s meal. Brittany was shocked; she didn’t even have the chance to tell him she’ll be back with her money.

Brittany insisted she will come back to pay him, but the cashier said, “No it’s totally fine, my pleasure.”

The mom of three was so amazed by this stranger’s kindness that she snapped a photo of him and learned that his named was Wyatt Jones. He was only 16 years old.

As promised, she came back and made Wyatt take her payment even if he refused. Brittany gave him more than he had paid for because she wants the compassionate teen “to know that when you put good out in the world it comes back to you tenfold!”

On September 22, Brittany took to Facebook to share Wyatt’s good deed, hoping that it reaches his mom and dad.

“I just want his parents to know how KIND & COMPASSIONATE your son was tonight! He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans. Well Wyatt sir, you are an amazing human!!!” she wrote in the caption.

After learning that Wyatt was working at McDonald’s to save up for a new car, Brittany figured she could do more for the young man.

With his mom’s permission, Brittany and her husband started a GoFundMe for Wyatt. She set the goal at $5,000, but as of today, the fundraiser has collected $44,637 in donations!

As it turns out, it wasn’t only Brittany who was inspired by Wyatt’s kind act. She said that her older son had been more generous since that day. He even started picking up trash on the side of their road because he wanted to be more like the “boy from McDonald’s.”

“This is the part that gets me,” Brittany told WCPO. “I think we need more people like Wyatt. We need more people that don’t hesitate to be kind just to be kind.”

McDonald’s caught wind of the teen’s good deed and held a ceremony to honor him. They gifted him with a longboard and declared October 7 as “Wyatt Jones Day.”

Now that his story has gone viral, Wyatt says he feels overwhelmed by all the attention he’s getting.

“I don’t know how to put it into words just because of how crazy it was. It’s just a small act of kindness and everything blew up and it’s amazing to think that something like that can get you this far,” he said.

Wyatt plans on using the fundraiser money to buy himself a decent car. He definitely deserves it!

Watch the video below to learn more about this story.

Indeed, a little kindness goes a long way. Share this heartwarming story with your friends and family.