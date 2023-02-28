Martin Short swaps plane seats with a little girl so she can sit with her dad – who turns out to be ‘Chance The Rapper’

How would you feel if a famous personality lets you swap plane seats with them so you could sit next to your family?

Chance the Rapper had a lovely encounter with the actor Martin Short, who was unaware the rapper was a fellow celebrity.

Martin Short is a well-known comedian and actor who got his start on Saturday Night Live almost 30 years ago. Since then, he has won fans and awards in TV, movies, and the theater.

Martin made the transition to feature films rapidly because of the exposure he had on Saturday Night Live.

His filmography includes Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks” and the films “Three Amigos,” “Inner Space,” “Three Fugitives,” “Clifford,” and “Pure Luck.”

One of Martin’s most notable performances was as wedding planner Franck in the remake of “Father of the Bride,” a character he again played in the movie’s sequel “Father of the Bride Part II,” released a few years later.

As a talented stage performer, Martin Short won a Tony and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his work in the “Little Me” revival, according to EMMYS.

Like the British Knighthood, he was awarded the Order of Canada in 1994. In June of 2000, he was honored with Canada’s Walk of Fame star.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, activist, and actor Chancelor Jonathan Bennett aka Chance the Rapper was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.

Chance the Rapper launched his musical career in 2012 with his mixtape “10 Day.” In 2013, his “Acid Rap” mixtape marked the beginning of his mainstream success, said Highsnobiety.

Chance the Rapper’s 2016 album “Coloring Book” hit number eight on the Billboard 200 and earned him three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album.

In July 2019, Chance the Rapper released his first studio album. It debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, his highest charting entry rate.

Chance the Rapper talked about an adorable act of kindness from actor Martin Short that happened to him on a flight when he realized that he needed to swap plane seats so his daughter could sit next to him.

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter and found out our seats weren’t next to each other,” the rapper tweeted.

“I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything, this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together,” he added.

“We both said thank you, and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!”

According to Chance, his daughter Kensli, who is seven years old and a big fan of the film “The Santa Clause 3,” was “freaked out” by the experience since she recognized Martin as Jack Frost from the film.

The story has touched many, and many have taken to social media to express their appreciation to Martin for his kind act.

One commenter said, “Martin Short is the only human who really matters.” Another added: “He is a gem!”

Another fan asked the rapper if Martin recognized him during their plane seats swap, and he replied, “Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude ig.”

Chance and Short ran into each other right before the 2023 SAG Awards, Pop Sugar noted.

The actor started the awards show with a funny skit about the end of a friendship with his “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Selena Gomez and Steve Martin.

In addition to returning cast members, including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park, the award-winning trio is now filming the third season of their Hulu series.

Meanwhile, Chance teased a special event this month to mark the 10th anniversary of his sophomore mixtape, “Acid Rap,” sending his followers into a frenzy.

The album features Twista, Childish Gambino, and Action Bronson and is available for free download. Still, it only peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums three months after its initial release due to illegal copies being distributed through online retailers like iTunes and Amazon.

As of now, however, it already has over 1 million downloads, Insider said.

Martin Short is known for being kind and polite to everyone and Chance the Rapper’s encounter with him is definitely a touching one!