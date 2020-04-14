I manage a grocery store, here are some of the things everyone should know

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

I manage a grocery store.

Here are some things everyone should know:

I don’t have toilet paper

I don’t have sanitizer

I run out of milk, eggs and meat daily

I promise if it’s out on the shelf … it’s not in a hidden corner of our back room

Those are the predictable ones, now for the real stuff

I have been doing this for 25 years I did not forget how to order product

I did not cause the warehouse to be out of product

I schedule as much help as I have, including many TMs working TONS of overtime to help YOU

I am sorry there are lines at the check out lanes



Now for the really important stuff:

My team puts themselves in harm’s way everyday so you can buy groceries

My team works tirelessly to get product on the floor for you to buy

My team is exhausted

My team is scared of getting sick

My team is human and do not possess an antivirus… they are in just as much danger as you are. (Arguably more) But they show up to work everyday just so you can buy groceries

My team is tired

My team is very under appreciated

My team is exposed to more people who are potentially infected in one hour than most of you will in a week (medical community excluded, thank you for all that you do!)

My team is abused all day by customers who have no idea how ignorant they are

My team disinfects every surface possible, everyday, just so you can come in grab a wipe from the dispenser, wipe the handle and throw the used wipe in the cart or on the ground and leave it there… so my team can throw it in the trash for you later

My team wonders if you wash your re-usable bags, that you force us to touch, that are clearly dirty and have more germs on them than our shopping carts do

My team more than earns their breaks, lunches and days off. And if that means you wait longer I am sorry.

The last thing I will say is this:

The next time you are in a grocery store, please pause and think about what you are saying and how you are treating the people you encounter. They are the reason you are able to buy toilet paper, sanitizer, milk, eggs and meat.

If the store you go to is out of an item.. maybe find the neighbor or friend that bought enough for a year … there are hundreds of them… and ask them to spare 1 or 2. They caused the problem to begin with…

And lastly, please THANK the people who helped you. They don’t have to come to work!

This viral post on Facebook was shared by Roy Allen Stagg. He did not write it, but he loved and can relate to it so he shared it. He would like to find out who wrote this so he can thank the person.