After losing everything in a flood, Michigan man wins $2 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

After losing everything he had in a flood last year, this Michigan man’s life turned around—all thanks to one lottery ticket. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket earlier this week.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” he said. The 29-year-old man got his winning ticket at a grocery store in Midland. He played Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

The winner revealed that playing those tickets was out of the ordinary for him.

“I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket,” he said in a statement to lottery officials.

After getting the ticket, he returned to his vehicle to scratch it and got the biggest shock of his life.

“When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking,” he recalled.

He visited the lottery headquarters to claim his winnings and opted to receive it in a lump sum payment instead of annuity payments for the full $2 million. According to lottery officials, the player received about $1.3 million.

The man plans to pay bills with the money and save the rest.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

Turns out, this guy is pretty lucky. This isn’t his first time he won the lottery.

“A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once-in-a-lifetime shot at winning the Lottery,” he said.

He thought that was his once-in-a-lifetime shot, but fate proved him wrong.

The $2 million Lucky 7’s was launched in December 2019. So far, lucky players have won $92 million from it. For each $20 ticket, people have the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.

Other people who have found luck in the lottery are these two Canadian women.

And the best part? They’re best friends and living in the same house!

Martha McCallum and Susan Hook have been friends forever. For over 50 years, they’ve shared life’s many highs and lows. When both their husbands passed away, the two women stuck together.

In 2019, Martha and Susan decided to split a BC/49 ticket. Soon after, they learned they were able to match all six numbers.

Their win made them richer by $2 million!

Coincidentally, they found out they’ve won the lottery during the death anniversary of Susan’s late husband.

“I’m not a drinker but I said ‘I need a glass of wine,’ and we cried together,” Susan tells the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. “It’s quite something to know that we became millionaires on that day. I dread that day every year.”

Do you have your own lottery win story to share? Let us know in the comments below.