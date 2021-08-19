This man has been living in a self-built island for 17 years made entirely from salvaged materials

17 Years Living Off-Grid on a Self-Built Island Homestead – Built with Salvaged Materials

In a time where the planet’s well-being is in danger, only humankind’s collective effort can save it. Shadow deemed that it was necessary to escape his former life in the city and lead the way towards preserving the Widgeon Slough area in British Columbia, Canada.

“I just got tired of the city. I got tired of where mankind’s going and I always had the idea I could do it better.” Shadow said. The wetland’s protector has been living off the grid for 17 years.

Throughout Shadow’s stay in his homestead, he’s been able to keep the area safe from poachers, local governments, people who want to dump rubbish and toxic chemicals.

Nowhere Island is the name of Shadow’s homestead. It’s mostly built from discarded objects such as old logs, barrels, and floating scraps.

His garden, for example, made use of salvaged barrels as improvised pots. Shadow still had to manage minor costs when constructing his home.

Thankfully, he’s able to get a few bucks out of recycling objects he found while cleaning the wetlands. Some of Shadow’s friends also leave him excess materials such as boards, nails, and screws from their job sites.

As for electricity, the recluse guardian of the wetlands used to have wind generators. Shadow decided to replace them with solar panels because of the dangers of strong gusts while living off the grid. He rewired them to get the most energy despite days and seasons with low-light conditions.

All structures in Nowhere Island each have solar panels–there are no cables or wirings present, allowing the structures to have electricity even when separated by storms.

The result of Shadow’s labor is an impressive structure floating on water–the perfect location to give him the most access to the area he’s trying to protect.

Shadow’s workshop area dwarfs his kitchen in size. He spends most of his time doing lots of maintenance for the floating homestead, which makes all the tools more necessary. All of Shadow’s tools are neatly placed on the wall. He also has firewood stored everywhere in preparation for cold days and winter.

One of the most distinct parts of Shadow’s home is the library. It also doubles as a bio lab where he spends a lot of time doing research.

This room is where Shadow determines what kinds of toxins and chemicals are harming the wetlands and their ecosystem.

Upstairs, you’ll find Shadow’s arts and crafts room where spends time painting and reading. He also uses this room as the main office.

During winter, the room turns into a dedicated movie station. Shadow’s shelves are stacked with a wide variety of movies he can pop at any time should boredom strike.

Shadow’s most favorite part of his home is the space where he does most of his Shaman work, such as card readings and energy work for protecting and healing the wetlands.

The outdoors of Shadow’s home is where you’ll see him the most. He manages his compost shed, tends to his floating garden and chicken coop, and filters greywater from his natural filtration system built from layers of corn and coconut husks.

Shadow’s food wastes go to his compost shed while the greywater he produces goes back safely to the ecosystem. Shadow built the Nowhere Island to be a self-sufficient structure for his lifestyle, hence the abundance of gardens for his produce.

Despite his goal, he still has yet to build a sustainable filtration system for potable water. In the meantime, Shadow goes on a trek up the mountain to gather water from a natural spring or from his neighbor who gets water from the same spring.

Going to town is also difficult and time-consuming. Shadow rides a skiff or a kayak to get to land and uses a bicycle to ride all the way to the town for supplies and other errands.

Sometimes, his friends and locals visit his home for a short laugh and a story or two. Still, Shadow prefers to be alone with nature. “It’s one of the faults, but at the same time, one of the strengths,” he revealed.

At first glance, Shadow’s life might turn off a lot of people. But for him, living off the grid comes with plenty of adventures and a rare kind of tranquility you cannot experience in the city.

In his 17 years of living in his self-built home, Shadow has seen plenty of insects, mammals, birds, and plants that are thriving harmoniously–all thanks to his help. Perhaps it’s not too late for our planet if we could be like Shadow, even for just a tiny bit.

Get a first-class tour of Nowhere Island by watching the video below from Exploring Alternatives:

If you want to follow Shadow’s adventures please follow his Instagram. And for more amazing videos like this please visit Exploring Alternatives.