Man draws cartoon characters from silly faces he finds in random places

There’s no limit to where our imagination can take us, and this artist named Keith Larsen understands just how true this concept is.

Remember how, as a child, we used to see images in the clouds? Whether it’s a human face or the form of an animal, the random shapes we spot in the sky above always amazes our childish curiosity.

“Slow and steady wins the race. That’s not the case when it comes to this face. Tracking your time, waiting for it to expire The shell on my back being a parked cars tire. Your times running out, telling you is my purpose This is my role, as a parking meter tortoise.”

Turns out, some people have the special ability to see faces in places where most people can’t. This skill is caused by the psychological phenomenon called pareidolia. It happens when a person’s mind creates a familiar pattern in inanimate objects, even when there is none present.

Larsen constantly experiences pareidolia, and as an artist, he welcomes this unique ability with open arms!

“A lot of the time, people don’t see the faces I see in inanimate objects. So, I decided to illustrate them in a cartoonish way and write little stories about them to bring them to life,” he told Bored Panda.

When he takes a walk outside and sees a fire hydrant, the gears in his mind start turning. While most people would only see the object as it is, Larsen would see its outlet as an eye and its bonnet as a head.

The pictures in his mind are just too good to keep a secret, so he illustrates these items as playful characters with their own silly stories to tell!

As you can see below, the fire hydrant was transformed into a character wearing a fedora, a monocle, and sporting a generous mustache.

“I’m a dandy dapper dampener. Fires tickle my fancy, those are no match for me. Remove my monocle you must, for the water to flee. When it comes to parking, I know I’m a nuisance But when your dog pees, I’m somehow translucent. I’m a damn dampened hydrant.”

Larsen refers to him as the “dandy dapper dampener.” Here’s his story.

Another example is this stall wall door. It may look just like a regular door for most people. But for Larsen, its hinges look like a pair of eyes, and the soap dispenser attached to its front is the door’s nose and mouth.

“Hi there! I’m Sharron, the stall wall door. I hope the soap on my face stalls you from leaving this place. My look of surprise caused by the amount of hands not using my cleaning supplies. So, come hither and let me sanitize your mitts, then dry your hands after you rinse.”

Larsen, with his brilliant imagination, came up with a name for this everyday object – Sharron. Here’s her story.

Judging by these short poems, it’s safe to say that Larsen not only has a skill for drawing; he also has a way with words.

Just how talented can this man be? Find out by scrolling through the gallery below.

“I’m just a bag takin’ a drag. Greaser hair, pull string flair. I’m not full of myself as I may look, I’m filled with your belongings, like pencils and books. Give me a chance doll face, I’m not a cheater. We’ll hold hands at the drive-in theater.”

“Hey dere, you notice my teef missin’. But I’m just like you, I talk and listen. My inner’s calm, yet I’m lookin’ crazy. Push my teef when you’re feelin’ lazy.”

“GAHAYUCK! Hi there! I have some stuff to share! It’s ice and water, and I suggest in that order. If it’s the latter first, by all means quench your thirst! But let it be known, YAHUH! You’re in the splash zone. My uneven teeth dispense your desires, push my eyes is what I require!”

“I’m the drunk octopus looking to fight. Fear the left hook and the jab of my right. You’re at an advantage, my eyes are offset Yet I’ll surely win this one, I’m the safe bet. Even with six legs behind my back, this’ll be no match But I can’t leave this wall, I’m stuck, I’m attached.”

“You’re in the bathroom at the urinal urine spilling. A sloth in transit with its oxygen filling. Arms resting in place, smile on its face, slowly but surely, it’s no race. Happy you’re there, the sloth happily stares. As you finish and flush, to the cosmos, no rush.”

“I’m tired of cleaning up after you. Whether it’s a mess you created, or something destroyed. My face is the solution, and I’m relatively annoyed. Sitting in the corner, like I don’t even matter. Until your klutzy self, makes a messy splatter. I have no more energy, I’m much too wiped But, I really mustache you, who created the quantum theory of light?”

“Not everyone knows what my nose holds. My eyes stay forward minding my own business as you conduct yours. I am a conductor myself being metal and all, you lock the door as your pants fall. I hold your jacket, or whatever you pack, yet I get no recognition as you carry out your mission. You flush and rush as if you have somewhere to be. Next time we meet, please stare back at me.”

“Grab my beak if it’s laundry you seek. You barely see me, maybe once a week. How can I not have this disappointed look? I dry your clothes as you read a book. I’m dryer duck, and for a buck, I dry the shirts you tuck. Handle my bill if you will, tweak left for your garments. I’ll see you next week, but please, no more vomit.”

“Yeah, I’m Frankie the furnace, who’s askin’? Short arms with anger fueled by fire, a bowler hat is my only attire. Burning wood is what I do. For cookin’ stew or warming you. But don’t feed me too much I’m warning you. I’m an earnest furnce, and frankly, I couldn’t care less about burning you.”

“Love can open many doors We’re often used to open albacore. I’m Jan, and this is Fran. We’ve been told no, again and again Many against us, our life is a sin But in the end, love always wins.”

I’m sure you all can’t get enough of these adorable illustrated characters. Luckily for us, Keith Larsen has an Instagram and Facebook account where he shares his artworks!