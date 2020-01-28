This man crafted a cozy wagon so his paralyzed dog can ‘walk’ with him

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

We all know how our cuddly pooches become giddy whenever we reach their leash and get ready for a walk. Some dogs even flail in excitement, while others bark eagerly, signaling to pick your pace up so they can frolic in the outdoors. A regular walk is essential for your pet’s physical, social, and emotional health.

But what if your furry pal can’t do it by himself because of his disability? Bryan Thompson met a man who went the extra mile so his dog could still have its daily dose of the outdoors. It was a nippy winter in Nova Scotia, Canada, when Thompson was walking at the Shubie local park in Dartmouth. He saw a stranger pulling a wagon and its contents surprised Thompson.

Inside the suspicious-looking wagon was a white pup tucked and cozied in a warm heap of blankets. Thompson talked to the man and learned that the dog has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This condition is a spontaneously occurring spinal cord disorder. Though it is more common on breeds such as German Shepherds, Corgis, Boxers, Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, and standard poodles, this genetic disorder can occur on pure and mixed breeds of canines.

The dog’s dad made her a very special wagon that allows the two best buds to explore the outside—he wanted to make sure his pup gets to experience the thrill and comfort regular dogs experiencing whenever they’re out playing with mother nature.

The captivating story of the stranger and his adorable doggo went straight through Thompson’s heart. To inspire others, he posted about the compassionate man looking after his pup. “I told him he was a great person for doing that because I know there are many who wouldn’t. He just said that she would do the same for him and kept trucking. It’s hard to type this without tearing up,” Thompson wrote.

After the conversation, the endearing duo continued their walk—they faded into the snowy path, not knowing how many people will be inspired by their story. Thompson’s post along with the photos of the man with his dog in the wagon, garnered more than 48,000 likes and over 50,000 shares.

It’s amazing how one stranger can make people realize the importance of friendship and compassion. After all, our dogs would do anything for us.

Meta: Bryan Thompson encountered a man on a chilly winter day in Nova Scotia. The story of the stranger and his paralyzed dog captivates the Internet.