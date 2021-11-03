Man builds his dream three-story home by creatively reusing old shipping containers

The shipping container homes trend has exploded over the last few years, but we bet you haven’t seen one quite like Will Breaux’s.

To build the home of his dreams, Will bought several shipping containers and repurposed them to become his own unique living space. And his building project turned out so beautifully, far exceeding his expectations.

Luckily, it’s relatively easy to find old shipping containers for sale. They’re also cheap, which means buying several won’t hurt your wallet too much. By connecting them, one can build a home for a fraction of the cost of building a conventional house.

Will’s shipping container home took 10 years in the making. He moved to Houston in 1999 and was interested in purchasing a regular home at the time. However, the area he wanted to settle in wasn’t the best, so he decided on Galleria. There, he bought a townhouse where he lived for five years.

While roaming the area, Will came across a lot in McGowen. Although the area was a bit sketchy, he purchased it with plans of living there while building a house. But instead of constructing a traditional home, he decided to take the upcycling route.

Will bought his first shipping container, only to discover that the city prohibited any type of mobile home or tiny house on vacant land. He thought all of his plans would be foiled, but after some work, he was allowed to build his shipping container house on the piece of land he bought.

It took him another five years to solve other issues, and he knew he needed to get serious to realize his vision.

Will bought 11 shipping containers and stacked them on top of each other to create a three-story house fitted with a rooftop deck. He chose shipping containers because they were sturdy, fireproof, hurricane resistant, and shared common characteristics, making them the perfect construction material.

Will’s lack of professional building experience didn’t stop him from pursuing the project. After all, he can always ask for help from the experts.

Will did a ton of research and consulted a building engineer. Then, they created a 3D sketch of the house to figure out how everything would come together.

After that, the real work began. When it was completed, Will ended up with an impressive 2,500 square foot house with plenty of character.

He was able to include all the components he wanted to have and furnish the space according to his liking.

The shipping container house comes with all the amenities that a conventional home would have. Although the outside of this home isn’t much to look at, the interior looks fantastic!

The space gives off a relaxing vibe—like it’s somewhere you’d want to lounge in after a long and tiring day. No one would ever guess that it looks this gorgeous on the inside, making Will’s home even more unique.

The spacious kitchen of this shipping container home features a modern design.

The shower has old-school features with an industrial feel.

There is a also balcony with an old metal rail.

The container house has a covered carport and outdoor lighting.

In his blog, Will noted that this project is totally doable, but it can’t be done properly without the help of professionals who would ensure that the construction of the home is up to standard.

This place is definitely amazing! It’s something that Will could proudly call his own.

If you’re interested in building your own shipping container home, you might want to visit Will’s blog to get some valuable tips.

What do you think of this shipping container home? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!