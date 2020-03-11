‘Mad Men’ inspired tiny home is stunning everyone with it’s gorgeous design, take a virtual tour

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This sophisticated recreational vehicle by Land Ark RV is a dream come true for fans of both the television show Mad Men and tiny houses. The company designed a mid-century modern RV called “Draper,” named after the hit show’s main character, Don Draper, played by actor Jon Hamm.

The attitude and style of the charming and creative Draper are consistent with the overall look of Land Ark’s trailer. Featuring clean lines and utter simplicity both in the interior and exterior, the RV most certainly screams ‘Mad Men’ no matter where you look.

The tiny home, with its angled roof, large windows, and nearly all-black exterior, intimidates the beholder with its fierce look and extremely masculine vibe. On the other end of the RV is a black door, and adjacent to that is a brown panel that can be folded down to function as an elevated outdoor patio. Once you’ve found the perfect parking spot, it will be the ideal place to enjoy the outdoors and savor the fresh air that it brings.

While the exterior is all dark, the interior is its polar opposite. The walls, ceiling, and floor are white-wash pine accented with light hues to match. The clean color makes the tiny home seem airy and spacious.

Upon entering the 300-square foot RV, you are greeted by a mudroom that has a wardrobe, a separate washer dryer utility closet, and a nook with a bench and cubbies perfect for storing shoes and outerwear. A gallery with recessed lighting and clerestory windows connects the mudroom to the rest of the space.

A custom design oak ladder is installed to gain access to the sleeping loft enclosed with huge windows. Below it is the main living area, where a large galley kitchen and a U-sofa that converts into a queen bed for the occasional guest can be found.

The bathroom is compact yet absolutely gorgeous. It features a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a full size walk-in shower with recessed lighting and a window.

The Mad Men inspired Draper is priced at $154,900. You may visit the Land Ark RV website for more information about this stunning tiny home.

Check out the gallery below and take a virtual tour inside the Draper.

Follow Land Ark RV on its website, Facebook, and Instagram.