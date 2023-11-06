Living in a luxury tiny house represents a lifestyle choice that beautifully harmonizes the allure of minimalism with the comfort and opulence often associated with larger homes.

The tiny house movement has increased recently as many people choose to downsize, minimize their environmental impact, and embrace a simpler lifestyle without compromising comfort and style.

Despite their compact size, luxury tiny houses often come fully equipped with all the amenities one would expect from a larger home.

This may include a fully-furnished kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, a cozy sleeping area, and even a dedicated space for a small home office.

Some luxury tiny houses even feature distinctive additions such as decks, luxurious bathtubs, or custom-made artisanal elements that make each dwelling unique.

For those seeking an escape from the bustling city and a chance to reconnect with nature, the “Fox Den” by Andrew and Marissa in Discovery Bay, Washington, offers the perfect retreat.

This luxury tiny house is not just a personal sanctuary for the couple and their loved ones but also welcomes Airbnb guests searching for a serene coastal experience.

The Fox Den was meticulously designed to merge comfort with the rugged natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula.

The couple’s shared love for adventure and their exploration of the Pacific Northwest inspired the creation of this remarkable space.

Constructed on a trailer with a steel frame manufactured in Asia, the interior design reflects their vision to harmoniously blend the outdoor environment with a cozy indoor haven.

Realizing a dream like the Fox Den came at a cost, with the project’s total expenditure reaching $225,000. It’s why the couple decided to share this unique space with others by offering it on Airbnb.

Measuring 30 feet in length and reaching 17 feet in height, the luxury tiny house, Fox Den, stands as an architectural marvel.

Its exterior combines metal siding and reclaimed old-growth Cedar, with a strong emphasis on maximizing natural light.

The 13 windows and three skylights flood the space with daylight during the day and provide a captivating view of the starry night sky.

The Fox Den is fully equipped with essential utilities, including sewer, water, electricity, and internet.

A tankless water heater and propane system ensure guests have hot water for comfort, while the electrical mini-split system maintains a cozy atmosphere in all seasons.

The wraparound deck extends the living space and offers a perfect spot to unwind while basking in the tranquility of the surrounding woods.

With comfortable seating options and a view of the interior through the sliding door, this deck becomes a genuine extension of the home.

Situated on Unus Road, which means “fox” in the indigenous language, the Fox Den aptly embodies its namesake.

Andrew and Marissa share that, aside from foxes, the area is also home to various wildlife, adding to the charm of this coastal retreat.

Upon stepping inside, visitors will notice built-in shelves for shoes and hooks for jackets, with a guest book inviting guests to share their experiences and adventures, adding a personal touch to the Fox Den.

The interior design of the Fox Den reflects Andrew and Marissa’s personalities and interests.

Artwork from friends, a Tarot deck, and books about hiking the peninsula imbue the space with character, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Marissa’s therapy couch from Seattle, now a comfortable green velvet couch in the Fox Den, adds a personal and inviting touch.

The kitchen showcases natural wood countertops, live-edge maple details, and a farmhouse sink.

Despite its modest size, it is fully equipped with an oven, microwave, fridge, and even a pull-out table for dining.

The bathroom boasts an elevated sink, a regular toilet on a septic system, and a luxurious bathtub with jets.

This space is designed to be functional and inviting, allowing guests to relax and rejuvenate.

Upstairs, the main bedroom offers a comfortable bed and a skylight for stargazing.

A second bedroom with a pull-out bed is connected by a catwalk, efficiently using every inch of space.

The Fox Den is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Andrew and Marissa, with their strengths complementing each other, turning their luxury tiny house dream into a reality.

Running the Airbnb business has been a rewarding experience, as they’ve successfully shared their unique space with others seeking an escape from the city.

The Fox Den on Washington’s coast transcends being merely a luxury tiny house; it is a testament to the power of shared dreams and collaborative efforts.

Whether you’re a couple searching for a romantic getaway, a family yearning for quality time in nature, or a solo traveler seeking a peaceful escape, the Fox Den offers a warm and inviting retreat that seamlessly combines luxury and nature.

See what’s inside this luxury tiny house, Fox Den, by watching the video below:

