Loyal dog jumps on back of ambulance to go with owner to the hospital

People often say that dogs are man’s most loyal companions, and I’m sure many of us have witnessed how true that is.

The following story is another testament to a dog’s unwavering devotion to its owners.

While driving home one night, Anderson Bahi of Brazil witnessed a heartwarming scene involving a man and his pup.

“I was passing in my car when I saw an ambulance stopped on the other side of the road,” he told The Dodo.

He soon learned that the man had suddenly fallen ill on the sidewalk while walking his dog. Thankfully, the responders got there in no time to attend to him.

After the personnel loaded him into the vehicle to bring him to a nearby hospital, his faithful dog—who looked extra adorable donning a little red shirt—hopped onto the rear bumper. It was clear she wanted them to let her in, too.

While he only saw the touching scene from afar, Bahi was sure of one thing: that this dog loved her owner very much.

“The love this dog has for her owner is something very special,” he said. “A faithful love.”

Thankfully, the ambulance crew was kind enough to grant the canine’s wish. Before driving off, they opened the doors and helped her inside so she could keep watch over her dad.

Once they arrived at the hospital, the responders wheeled the man inside the building. On the other hand, the pup sat patiently outside to wait for her owner’s return.

Animal rescuer Maria Lúcia Muniz, who lives near the hospital, caught wind of the news about the dog standing guard outside the facility’s door. As soon as she heard, she offered to take her in for the night while her dad is recovering.

But fortunately, the pup didn’t have to wait until the morning to be reunited with her owner. He was released in less than an hour.

“It was very emotional,” Muniz recalled. “But thank God, the owner was only hospitalized for 45 minutes. His family arrived to take him and his dog home.” [see video clip below]

Another similar story involves a homeless man in Brazil named Luiz and his six loyal dogs. When he suffered from a stroke, all his pups chased after the ambulance that carried him until it reached the hospital.

The dogs followed the vehicle to the emergency entrance, where they kept howling for their owner. When Luiz was wheeled inside, they refused to leave and patiently waited for him outside.

Thankfully, Luiz woke up the next day and got released. He was given and a meal and a shower. Meanwhile, all six of his faithful pups were vaccinated, chipped, neutered, and dewormed!

When the owner and his pack were reunited, the dogs went back to their tail-wagging and happy selves. Luiz said he wasn’t aware his dogs were waiting for him outside the hospital when he was confined, but said he wasn’t surprised when he learned about it.

Amigos de Patas, an animal welfare group, was worried about Luiz and his dogs’ living conditions. So, they offered him and his pets a place to stay. However, the man declined.

One of the volunteers, Simone Zilane, said the organization “rented a very simple house for him a while ago with a big yard for the dogs but he didn’t accept it and refused to enter the house.”

Zilane added that the other NGO volunteers brought the dogs to a kennel. However, they jumped over the wall to escape and go after their beloved owner. Indeed, nothing could keep these faithful pups from him.

Indeed, we’re very fortunate to have these loyal beings in our lives. Let’s show them how much we love them every day!