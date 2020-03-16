Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitizer that will go to public hospitals for FREE

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

We are in desperate need of good news amid this global crisis, and LVMH, the Louis Vuitton parent company, recently gave us one. The corporation has pledged to use its perfume factories to produce hand sanitizer to lessen the risk of a shortage in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of infected people rises, the sales of the antibacterial gel in stores have notably increased.

Earlier this month, it was reported that supermarket sales of these disinfecting gels in the UK had risen by 255% in the four weeks leading up to February 23. A few days later, there were reports of eBay merchants selling hand sanitizers for up to 50 times their original retail price.

On Sunday, Louis Vuitton made the announcement detailing its commitment to manufacturing hand sanitizers. Starting Monday, three of the production facilities used for making fragrances and cosmetics for Christian Dior, Guerlain, and Givenchy will be utilized “to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel.”

This week, Louis Vuitton is expected to make around 12 tons of hand sanitizer, which will be distributed free of charge to the French health authorities, in particular, the 39 public hospitals in Paris.

“Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities,” the official statement read.

“Through this initiative, Louis Vuitton intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves against the spread of the virus.”

LVMH added that it will continue to uphold this commitment for as long as it needs to.

The French luxury goods maker also owns famous brands such as champagne producer Moet & Chandon, watchmaker Tag Heuer, and jeweler Bulgari.

As of Sunday, March 15, over 1,370 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19. 35 of those patients have already perished, according to a statement from the government. More than 40,000 people have been tested for the virus across the country, and more than 38,000 yielded negative results.

To contain the spread of the virus, France has stopped the operations of its restaurants, cafes, and non-essential stores. Many pharmacies have limited customers to purchase one small bottle of sanitizer per person.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people over 70 could be advised to stay home for up to four months within the coming weeks. Due to their weakened immune systems, the elderly are the ones most vulnerable to this virus.

Hopefully, other large corporations across the world will emulate Louis Vuitton and manufacture products that are running low because of this pandemic.

The World Health Organization recommends that people clean their hands frequently and thoroughly. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds/